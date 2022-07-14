Chamber maintains creation of state of emergency in the PEC of social benefits in election year | Policy

The strategy of the government and allied parliamentarians was to include the state of emergency in the text in order to circumvent the Electoral Law. The legislation determines that social benefits cannot be created in election years, except in exceptional cases, such as a state of emergency.
The text of the PEC justifies that the state of emergency is necessary due to the “extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the prices of oil, fuels and their derivatives and the resulting social impacts”.
The basic text of the PEC was approved in the first round on Tuesday (12). The second round and the highlights (suggestions for changes) were for this Wednesday.
One of the highlights, presented by the opposition, called for the withdrawal of the state of emergency. But he was defeated by 354 votes to 131.
Electoral PEC: state of emergency is maintained
By establishing the state of emergency, the PEC paves the way for a package of benefits that should reach R$ 41 billion. PEC is also called PEC Kamikaze, due to the impact on public accounts.
See the main points below:
- Brazil aid: expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion);
- self-employed truck drivers: creation of a “voucher” worth R$ 1 thousand (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion);
- Gas Allowance: increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion);
- Free transport for seniors: compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion);
- taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion);
- feed Brazil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations;
- Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.