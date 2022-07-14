Chamber maintains creation of state of emergency in the PEC of social benefits in election year | Policy

The strategy of the government and allied parliamentarians was to include the state of emergency in the text in order to circumvent the Electoral Law. The legislation determines that social benefits cannot be created in election years, except in exceptional cases, such as a state of emergency.

The text of the PEC justifies that the state of emergency is necessary due to the “extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the prices of oil, fuels and their derivatives and the resulting social impacts”.

The basic text of the PEC was approved in the first round on Tuesday (12). The second round and the highlights (suggestions for changes) were for this Wednesday.

One of the highlights, presented by the opposition, called for the withdrawal of the state of emergency. But he was defeated by 354 votes to 131.

Electoral PEC: state of emergency is maintained

By establishing the state of emergency, the PEC paves the way for a package of benefits that should reach R$ 41 billion. PEC is also called PEC Kamikaze, due to the impact on public accounts.

See the main points below: