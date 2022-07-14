Cheapest car in Brazil costs R$ 63 thousand; check ranking







Fiat Mobi Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

In times of economic instability, the demand for cheaper cars on the market grows. At the same time, factors such as the semiconductor crisis and constant increases in car prices have also reduced the options for entry-level models in Brazil. Currently, there are no more zero km cars in Brazil with prices below R$ 63 thousand. But what are the most affordable cars in Brazil?

To find out this answer, we selected the five cheapest cars for sale in Brazil in July 2022, considering the prices of the cheapest versions available on the automakers’ websites, without distinction of body, engine and manual or automatic transmission. Versions and prices intended for the PCD public, however, were not included in the list. Check out:

5th place – Hyundai HB20 – R$ 76,690

Opening the list, fifth place goes to the Hyundai HB20. Recently renovated, the compact hatch gained a new design and a package full of equipment, with emphasis on the six airbags as standard since the entry-level Sense version, which starts at R$76,690. This version has a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated engine with 80 hp and 110 Nm, and a 5-speed manual gearbox. Without options, the HB20 reaches R$ 114,390 in the top-of-the-line Platinum Plus, which features a 1.0-liter turbo engine with 120 hp and 172 Nm and a 6-speed automatic transmission.





Hyundai HB20 Photo: Hyundai/Disclosure

4th place – Volkswagen Gol – R$ 75,490

Fourth, we have the Volkswagen Gol. Produced in Taubaté (SP), the veteran hatch is sold in a single version, which starts at R$75,490. It is equipped with an aspirated 1.0 liter flex engine with 84 hp and 102 Nm, always with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Former sales leader and one of the best-selling models in Brazil in June, the Volkswagen Gol lost the versions with 1.6 engine and automatic transmission in 2022 for not complying with the new Proconve rules. The hatch should also be replaced by the Polo Track soon.





Volkswagen Gol Photo: VW / Publicity

3rd place – Fiat Argo – R$ 74,490

One of the best-selling models in Brazil, the Fiat Argo is the third cheapest car in Brazil. Equipped with the 1.0 Firefly engine with 75 hp and 105 Nm and a 5-speed manual gearbox, the entry-level Fiat Argo has an initial price of R$ 74,490. The hatch can reach R$ 84,690 in the top-of-the-line Trekking version, which is equipped with the 1.3 Firefly engine with 107 hp and 134 Nm. Soon, the Fiat Argo will also win new versions with automatic transmission type CVT.





Fiat Argo Photo: Stellantis

2nd place – Renault Kwid – R$ 64,690

Former leader among the cheapest zero km cars in Brazil, the Renault Kwid has occupied second place on the list since May. The subcompact hatch produced in São José dos Pinhais (PR) starts at R$64,690 in the entry-level Zen version, just R$1,300 more than the Fiat Mobi Like. Under the hood, all versions of Kwid have a 1.0 flex engine with 71 hp and 98 Nm, always with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Renault Kwid reaches R$70,490 in the top-of-the-line Outsider version.





Renault Kwid Photo: Renault/Disclosure

1st place – Fiat Mobi – R$ 63,390

The cheapest zero km car in Brazil is currently the Fiat Mobi. The affordable version of the hatch is the Like, which starts at R$63,390. Earlier this year, the model also gained new features in the engine, which became more economical due to the new rules of the Proconve L7. Under the hood, all versions of the Fiat Mobi are equipped with the 1.0 Fire engine with 74 hp and 95 Nm, always with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Without the options, the Fiat Mobi reaches R$ 66,390 in the top-of-the-line Trekking version.





Fiat Mobi Photo: Stellantis / Publicity

P. CAR MINIMUM PRICE MAXIMUM PRICE* 1st Fiat Mobi BRL 63,390 BRL 66,390 2nd Renault Kwid BRL 64,690 BRL 70,490 3rd Fiat Argo BRL 74,490 BRL 84,690 4th Volkswagen Gol BRL 75,490 BRL 75,490 5th Hyundai HB20 BRL 76,690 BRL 114,390

*Maximum price without options