check out a list of unmissable albums of the genre

posted on 7/13/2022 4:27 PM / updated on 7/13/2022 4:49 PM



Freddie Mercury was the star of Live Aid, held on July 13, exactly 37 years ago, at Wembley Stadium in London – (credit: JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE)

This Wednesday (7/13), the world pays tribute to the most transgressive and imposing of musical genres. July 13th is known as World Rock Day. O Mail, as a vehicle located in the rock capital, prepares a special list to exalt the style. Check out the indication of albums that marked the genre.

On July 13, 1985, exactly 37 years ago, Wembley Stadium in London hosted the Live Aid music festival. The show added up, between those present and viewers, 2 billion people connected to the rock show. The purpose of the event was to raise funds to combat the humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia. Among the various attractions were U2, Paul McCartney and Queen, who was immortalized as a symbol of the event in the image of Freddie Mercury dressed in jeans and a white tank top. The festival became so iconic that it lent the date to the world to celebrate rock. Thus, World Rock Day was born. To celebrate the date, the Mail created a list of albums, from the obvious to the unusual, that cannot be left out of the playlist on this special day.

Rage against the machine – Rage against the machine





Rage Against The Machine – Rage against the machine

(photo: Sony Music/Reproduction)





In 1991, a quartet would come together in the United States to channel into music the rage against the ills generated by US imperialism. The band Rage Against The Machine was born, which mixed elements of metal to rap raged by vocalist Zack de la Rocha. A year after its emergence, in 1992, the band released the eponymous album that condenses all the ideals of the revolutionary youth of the time. between tracks, Killing in the name stands out as the band’s anthem.

Between moments of hiatus and activity, the band announced in 2022 that they would reunite for a tour. The first show in 11 years took place on July 9 in Wisconsin, USA. According to an article published by Brazilian journalist José Norberto Flesch, the quartet should perform in Brazil at the end of this year.

Metallica – Master of Puppets





Metallica – Master of Puppets

(photo: Universal/Reproduction)





Nostalgia is on the rise in the entertainment world. The series Stranger thingswhich takes place in the 1980s, starred in an apocalyptic scene in which one of the characters wielded a guitar and strummed the track Master of Puppets to attract the attention of monsters. The sequence went viral on the internet and brought with it the return of Metallica’s hit, released in 1986.

The track in question lends its name to the album released by the group in 1986. The album is the third in Metallica’s career and the last with bassist Cliff Burton, who died in a car accident in Sweden, on the occasion of the band’s tour. The work configures, to this day, as one of the greatest albums in the history of metal. Composed of eight songs, it is worth keeping an eye on the aforementioned Master of Puppets and batterywhich opens the disk.

Red Hot Chili Peppers – blood sugar sex magick





Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood sugar sex magik

(photo: Warner Records/Reproduction)





In 1991, the band Red Hot Chili Peppers teamed up with legendary music producer Rick Rubin in a house in Los Angeles to solidify the mix between rock, funk and pop. came to the world blood sugar sex magickconsidered by the overwhelming majority of fans as the group’s best album. give it away and under the bridgepresent in the album, are a marked presence in all the shows of the group, which is still active today.

Raimundos – Lavo is new





Raimundos – Lavô is new

(photo: Warner Music/Reproduction)





Brasília became known as the rock capital for the fruitful scene of the 1980s, made up of bands such as Legião Urbana, Plebe Rude and Capital Inicial. There is, however, a band from a later vintage that would put the fingerprint on the city. The silver lining of the house, Raimundos joined the heaviest rock with northeastern elements and irreverent lyrics. Still far from the more pop guise that the band later adopted, Lavo is new, the band’s second album, brings together the best of the band. worth listening I want to see the hollow and I saw you saying (that you say that you saw).

Jimi Hendrix – Are you experienced





Jimi Hendrix – Are you experienced

(photo: Sony Music/Playback)





As Brazil marched against the electric guitar, a young American would take the instrument and forever change the way the six strings sounded in songs. Used as a reference as the guitarist’s archetype, Jimi Hendrix reached the status of a musical legend in his short career, interrupted prematurely by the artist’s death in 1970, at the age of 27.

Three years earlier, in 1967, Hendrix presented the first album of his career, Are you experienced. Although it is not the singer’s most hits album, it is responsible for introducing to the world a musical entity that remains current more than 50 years later. The highlight goes to the track Foxy lady.

David Bowie – The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the spiders from mars





David Bowie – The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust

(photo: Jones/Tintoretto/Reproduction)





The rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust and the spiders from mars, released in November 1975, is one of the most iconic rock albums and in David Bowie’s discography. Responsible for introducing the public to the “Ziggy era”, the album marks the complete transition from rock chameleon to glam.

With classic tracks like starman, suffragette city and Rock’n’roll suicidethe work is an opera about an alien bisexual rock star, further endorsing the androgynous, performative image that the artist assumed for much of the 1970s and for which he was so well known.

With themes such as the artificiality of rock in general, political issues, drug use and sexual orientation, Ziggy immortalized himself in the popular rocker imagination as the man who fell to Earth.

The mutants – Everything was made by the sun





The Mutants – Everything was made by the sun

(photo: Free Sound/Playback)





Although Rita Lee and Arnaldo Baptista had left the group, Os Mutantes managed to rebuild around guitarist Sérgio Dias, the only original member, and released the great Everything was made by the sun, which moves towards progressive rock, with long and experimental songs. Composed of seven tracks, the album also had the signature of Liminha, ex-bassist, on four songs, written before the musician left the band.

Fresno – I’ll have to turn around





Fresno – I’ll have to turn around

(photo: BMG/Reproduction)





After the rise of the emo genre in Brazil, the band Fresno showed that it was much more than a passing fad. Outside the major label circuit and with a new lineup still led by Lucas Silveira, the band stands firm as one of the biggest names in national rock in activity, having performed a great show at this year’s Lollapalooza festival. In 2021, the group launched I will have to turn around, with distorted guitars and melodic lines, a fundamental characteristic of the band. There is room for social criticism and ballads, however.

*Contributed by Andréa Malcher

*Intern under the supervision of Nahima Maciel