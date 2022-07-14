Check out the schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 this Wednesday (13/07)

This Wednesday (13/07), the Prefecture of Fortaleza continues with the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, from 09 am to 17 pm. The service takes place according to the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center. In places, the use of masks is recommended.

Who can get vaccinated:

1st dose: people over 5 years old

2nd dose: check on the vaccination card the deadline defined for its booster

3rd dose: people over 12 years old who received the second dose four months ago

4th dose: people over 40 years old, health workers and immunosuppressed people (over 18 years old) who received the third dose four months ago

Necessary documents

Adults and teenagers: original identity documents (with photo), CPF, National Health Card (CNS) and updated proof of residence. In the case of a second dose, also bring the vaccination card. Adolescents who do not have a RG can take their birth certificate along with a photo document, which can be a single ticket or a student ID.

Immunosuppressed: must bring documentation proving immunosuppression.

Children: present the number of the National Health Card (CNS) and the child’s official identification document, which can be a birth certificate, identity card or passport. You will also need to present up-to-date proof of residency and an original photo ID of the child’s guardian at the time of application.

flu syndrome

People with Covid-19 should only receive the vaccine 30 days after the onset of symptoms or a positive result in asymptomatic cases. In negative cases for the coronavirus, but with a flu-like syndrome, the vaccine must be received 48 hours after the symptoms have disappeared.

Service this Wednesday (13/07)

*The service described below is based on the maximum daily capacity of each vaccination center.

FIRST DOSE

1 – Assistance to children aged 5 years (5 years, 11 months and 29 days) who have been registered with Saúde Digital for more than 48 hours, residents of Fortaleza:

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

2 – Assistance to children aged 6 to 11 who have been registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

3 – Assistance to those aged between 12 and 17 who have been registered with Saúde Digital for more than 48 hours, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

4 – Assistance to those aged 18 or over, pregnant and postpartum women registered for more than 48 hours at Saúde Digital, residents of Fortaleza:

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

SECOND DOSE

1 – Assistance to those who have reached the deadline for the second dose of the AstraZeneca, Coronovac and Janssen brand:

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

2 – Assistance to children, adolescents and adults who have reached the deadline for the second dose of the Pfizer brand:

Shopping Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

THIRD DOSE

1 – Assistance for people aged 12 and over who completed four months of their second dose:

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

FOURTH DOSE

1- Service for immunosuppressed patients over 18 years of age who have completed four months of their third dose:

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

2 – Service for the general population aged 40 years or older who completed four months of their third dose (spontaneous demand):

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

3 – Assistance for health workers who have completed four months of their third dose (spontaneous demand):

Events Center (drive)

Shopping Central, Iguatemi, RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

Sesi Parangaba

Health posts that have a Covid-19 vaccination room

Addresses of health centers:

Vaccination at health posts in the capital takes place from 9 am to 4 pm, with a lunch break from 12 pm to 1 pm.

– Health Regional I

Airton Monte (Rua Alberto Oliveira, s/n – Jardim Iracema)

Casemiro Filho (Av. Francisco Sá, 6449 – Barra do Ceará)

Forest (Rua Tenente José Barreira, 251 – Alvaro Weyne)

Lineu Jucá (Rua Vila Velha, 101 – Barra do Ceará)

Macambira Rebouças (Creuza Rocha Street, s/n – Guanabara Garden)

Virgílio Távora (Av. Mons. Hélio Campos, s/n – Christ the Redeemer)

Zenirton Pereira (475 José Roberto Sales Street – Barra do Ceará)

– Regional Health II

Aida Santos e Silva (813 Trajano de Medeiros Street – Vicente Pinzón)

Sister Hercília Aragão (Rua Frei Vidal, 1821 – São João do Tauape)

– Regional Health III

Anastácio Magalhães (Rua Delmiro de Farias, 1679 – Rodolfo Teófilo)

César Cals de Oliveira Filho (Pernambuco Street, 1674 – Democritus Rocha)

Eliezer Studart (Rua Tomaz Cavalcante, 545 – Autran Nunes)

Fernandes Távora (Maceió Street, 1354 – Henrique Jorge)

George Benevides (Rua Pio Saraiva, 168 – Quintinho Cunha)

Humberto Bezerra (51 Hugo Victor Street – Antônio Bezerra)

Luís Recamonde Capelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bonsucesso)

Meton de Alencar (Rua Perdigão Sampaio, 820 – Antônio Bezerra)

Recamonde Capelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bomsucesso)

Sobreira de Amorim (Rua Des. Luís Paulino, 190 – Jockey Club)

– Health Regional IV

Antônio Ciríaco de Holanda (Rua Gomes Brasil, 555 – Parangaba)

Oliveira Pombo (Rua Rio Grande do Sul, s/n – Couto Fernandes)

Francisco Monteiro (Av. Dos Eucaliptos, s/n. Dendê)

Valdevino de Carvalho (Rua Guará, s/n – Itaoca)

– Health Regional V

Argeu Herbster (Rua Geraldo Barbosa, 1095 – Bom Jardim)

João Elisio Holanda (Rua Juvêncio Sales, s/n – Acarapé)

João Pessoa (Rua Rubi, s/n – Jardim Jatobá)

José Walter (Av. José de Araujo Lima, 1631 – 3rd stage – José Walter)

Jurandir Picanço (Rua Duas Nações, s/n – Granja Portugal)

Luiza Távora (Travessa São José, 940 – Mondubim)

Maciel de Brito (Av. A, s/n – 1st stage- Conjunto Ceará)

São José Park (Rua Des. Frota, s/n – Pq. São José)

Pedro Celestino (215 Gastão Justo Street – Maraponga)

Pontes Neto (Rua 541, nº 150 – 2nd stage – Ceará Complex)

Regina Maria Severino (889, Itatiaia Street – Canindezinho)

Régis Jucá (Av I, 618 – Mondubim)

Ronaldo Albuquerque (Av I, s/n – Conj. Ceará/Genibaú)

Siqueira (Rua. Eng. Luís Montenegro, 485 – Siqueira)

Zélia Correia (Rua Antônio Pereira, 1495 – Planalto Airton Senna)

– Health Regional VI

Alarico Leite (Av. dos Paroaras 301 – Passaré)

Anísio Teixeira (Rua Guarany, 355 – Pq. Itamaraty)

Acrisio Eufrasino de Pinho (Crossing 12th and Palmeiras dos Índios Streets – Pedras)

Fausto Freire (Av. Isabel Bezerra, 416 – Parque Santa Maria)

Jangurussu (Rua Estrada do Itaperi, 146 – Passaré)

Manoel Carlos Gouveia (Av. Des. Faustino Albuquerque, 486 – Jardim das Oliveiras)

Marcos Aurélio (Iracema Street, 1100 – Santa Filomena)

Maria Grasiela (Edésio Monteiro Street, 1450 – Santa Fe)

Maria de Lourdes (Rua Unido, 115 – Jardim Das Oliveiras)

Melo Jaborandi (Rua 315, nº 80 – Jangurussu)

Messejana (Rua Guilherme Alencar s/n – Messejana)

Monteiro de Moraes (Av. Evilásio Miranda s/n – Sapiranga Coité)

Osmar Viana (Av. Chiquinha Gonzaga, s/n – Jangurussu)