Check the results of the Mega-Sena 2500 contest; prize is BRL 27.4 million

posted on 07/13/2022 20:01 / updated on 07/14/2022 01:47



(credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

On Wednesday night (7/13), Caixa Econômica Federal will draw five lotteries: Quina’s 5896 contests; Lotofácil’s 2571; the 2500 of the Mega-Seine; the 2338 of Lotomania and the 269 of Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.





















Mega Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 27.4 million, had the following dozens drawn: 05-16-25-32-39-55.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 8 million, had the following numbers drawn: 51-56-68-71-74.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 7.6 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 04-08-11-22-33-36-39-43-45-46-50-52-60-61-69-72-78-83-95-99.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-04-05-07-10-14-15-16-17-19-20-21-23-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

Until 20:22 this Wednesday (13/7), the Super Seven was not drawn due to operational problems. We continue to follow the lotteries and this article will be updated as soon as the modality is drawn.

At 11 pm this Wednesday (13) the 269 contest of the Super Seven, with an estimated prize of R$ 5.1 million, was drawn and the numbers were:

Column 1: 3

Column 2: 7

Column 3: 4

Column 4: 3

Column 5: 7

Column 6: 3

Column 7: 0

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.





Watch the broadcast: