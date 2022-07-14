Check which states will have a tariff reduction on their electricity bills after Aneel’s determination

Consumers from at least ten federative units may have a drop in charges

Electricity bill will also be affected by ICMS reduction



Consumers in ten Brazilian states may have a reduction in the electricity bill after National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) determine the cut in what is charged by distributors in these locations, with drops ranging between 0.5% and 5.26%. The reductions will occur in parts of Paraná, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Bahia, Ceará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe, as a way of returning taxes paid in excess by consumers in the past. However, the States will not be fully served – for example, in São Paulo, the drop in the tariff will be for people and companies in the 234 cities in the regions of Campinas, Ribeirão Preto, Bauru and São José do Rio Preto. The cut in tariffs will be based on the current value, that is, it will mitigate the readjustment increases announced at the beginning of the year by the companies. Check how much the reduction will be at each distributor: