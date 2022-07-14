Ciro “costumes” of David Bowie and becomes a laughing stock in the networks

This Tuesday (13), on Rock Day, pre-candidate for the presidency Ciro Gomes (PDT) decided to take advantage of the date and participate as well, virtually dressing up as singer-songwriter David Bowie. However, not satisfied, he also took advantage of the day to snipe his other two competitors who had already reached the presidency, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In his comments, he says he does not need to explain controversies involving his name, and cites Mensalão, directly linked to the PT, and the rachadinha scheme, linked to Bolsonaro’s family. In the polls, Ciro appears in third place, with 9% of voting intentions, behind the two opponents, where Lula leads with 42%.

However, Ciro’s commemoration of the date was not very well understood by internet users, who even made fun of the pre-candidate and talked about his “marketer”, which they claim needs to be replaced.

Check out some of the comments made below:

“For God’s sake, fire this marketing team that’s fucked kkkkk”, commented one of the users of the network.

For God’s sake, fire this marketing team that’s fuck lol — Miss PT 2022 ✨❤️🚩 (@euMarinaMamede) July 13, 2022

”You can’t see a shame that already runs in line!”, says another user.

Can’t see a shame that already runs to the queue! — Lana from Holland 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@lanadeholanda) July 13, 2022

”The good thing is that being ridiculous generates engagement, right, but it doesn’t generate votes”, claims one of the comments.

The good thing is that being ridiculous yields engagement, right, but it doesn’t yield votes. — Camis & Bebis (@camisgray) July 13, 2022

