Claudia Raia and Ana Maria Braga challenge the internet and talk about friendship; see | TV & Famous

Claudia spoke of her friendship with Ana, the two made an internet challenge and burst out laughing when the presenter almost fell when lowering:

“We are very excited! Jarbas calls me Maria Claudia Vamos Mata Raia. Look at Ana! She goes down, up, see where she is going, right?”, praises the actress.

“Love of my life. I love having you here! Your joy, disposition and your way of looking at life, raising your children and teaching us in your every move”, said Ana.

The actress also recalled the moment she joined the trending game with her daughter.Sophia Raia19 years old:

“It’s crazy, as a dancer, I don’t understand the TikTok dance yet, I mean the movement, there’s no coherence, there’s no counting. Sophia writes, directs, and I was being paid, very well paid, a lie.”

Claudia also spoke of her love for her husband, Jarbas Homem de Mello: “I was 43, he was 40. We had been through other marriages, we met at the right time. Maybe if it had been earlier, I wouldn’t have had this fit. It’s a meeting of souls, a partnership.”