Cleo wears a pink dress ‘by Geisy Arruda’ and shocks followers with volume: “What do you mean?”

She’s okay! Cleo, actress and digital influencer, made the fans happy on Wednesday night (13). The muse posed with a tighter dress and was compared to none other than Geisy Arruda.

“Bbys, you guys are following me that I’m in paradise, right? Trancoso is a place that I love and I’m staying these days at the hotel @villadosnativostrancoso! Here there are several types of accommodation, restaurant, pool, bar and it is a delight for those who want to come and relax a little”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

“I’m in love with this place, I don’t want to go back anymore, what now?”, he concluded. In the comments field, many followers joked about the fact that the dress is identical to Geisy Arruda’s.

Cleo opens up about her past relationships: “I grew up a lot”

During an interview with Veja magazine, Cleo opened her heart and spoke more about her old relationships and everything she learned from them.

When asked if she has ever been hurt in all relationships, the actress said yes: “Yes… Exactly as the book suggests (laughs), everyone I’ve loved has made me cry. To err is human nature. But the attitude after the mistake is what matters most in the end. Some people made a point of repairing this cry. A few others followed as if they hadn’t left their marks here.”

The muse also answered if she thinks it’s possible to love without suffering: “I don’t believe it’s a rule. We must not romanticize suffering in love. We are liable to hurt other people, because we are human. But this should not be used as an excuse to associate love with suffering.”

