Complete and cheap: 8 used cars with automatic transmission and multimedia – 07/14/2022

When I bought my first car, my requirements were minimal. The chosen one was a Fiat Prêmio 1994 with unassisted steering, crank to open the windows and forced ventilation. At least it had a “big engine” 1.5 that wasn’t too bad for a new driver – and the color was as red as a Ferrari.

After more than twenty years, my requirements are different and now I can’t give up the air conditioning, power steering, windows and electric locks. We agree that this is a basic kit that the reader probably also requires when choosing a car.

But there are two more items that Brazilians like and are increasingly present in our cars: multimedia center and automatic transmission.

I have noticed these requirements in the consultancies I do. In the case of the transmission, it is even easy to remember which models are automatic, years that are more advantageous and price references. But in the case of the multimedia center, then the mind gets confused and it is necessary to resort to research in order not to talk nonsense.

And it can’t be just any multimedia. It has to have, at least, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, so that the cell phone can be mirrored on the screen, allowing it not to have to be stuck in some support on the panel. Although none of my six cars have this kind of multimedia, I’ve driven several that way and I recognize that it’s a very convenient thing.

Therefore, to make my life easier in the next consultancy and also to serve as a reference guide for those looking for an automatic car with a standard multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, here is a list of the cheapest models on the used market. in descending order of price.

Interior Sandero 2020 Image: Disclosure

Renault Sandero Zen 1.6 CVT 2020

The most expensive on the list is also the newest of them all. Renault started to equip the Sandero with a real automatic transmission from the 2020 model, but it was short-lived – so much so that today this configuration is no longer available.

The engine is a 1.6 16v and the transmission is a CVT type. In the simplest version with this set, the Zen, the central “Media Evolution” is present, in addition to a side airbag. The suggested price on the Fipe Table is R$ 67,600.

Interior March 2019 Image: Disclosure

Nissan March SL 1.6 CVT 2019

The March has been discontinued, unfortunately, but it is still an option to be considered in the used market. The SL version has always had a multimedia center, but it wasn’t until the 2019 model that it evolved into the “Multi-App” version, with Android Auto and Apple Car Play.

The SV version, simpler, could also have this control unit as an option, but only on the SL was it standard. With a 1.6-liter engine and a CVT-type automatic transmission, the 2019 model has a Fipe table of R$ 65,100

Interior HB20 2017 Image: Disclosure

Hyundai HB20 Ocean 1.6 automatic 2017

With almost ten years in Brazil, the Hyundai HB20 has already consolidated itself in the market and has great acceptance, so much so that it manages to hold prices well, that is, it has low devaluation. Proof of this is that in this list it appears as the third most expensive, but it is one of the oldest.

I had to resort to the 2017 model, the first to have the “blueMedia” central as optional equipment in the Premium version, and standard in the limited edition Ocean, which also had the automatic transmission as an option, already with six gears that year. For an automatic HB20 Ocean 1.6, the Fipe table is BRL 64,100.

Interior Argo 2018 Image: Disclosure

Fiat Argo Precision 1.8 automatic 2018

The Argo is one of the best-selling models in our market, but most use 1.0 and 1.3 engines that have never been equipped with real automatic transmissions.

For this list, the Argo Precision 1.8 is left, this one equipped with the six-speed automatic transmission, and which already came standard with the UCONNECT multimedia center since its launch in 2017, as a 2018 model. The Fipe Table of this model is R $64,000, and it’s worth noting that it’s one of the only ones on this list with stability and traction controls.

Interior Ka 2019 Image: Disclosure

Ford Ka SE Plus 1.5 automatic 2019

If it weren’t for the fact that Ford stopped making the Ka, I could say it’s one of the best value for money on this list, as it’s one of the cheapest and newest. For those who don’t mind that, you can consider the Ka, and you’ll probably like the great 1.5 engine set with the 6-speed automatic transmission, available from the SE version of the 2019 model, when the body was restyled.

But be careful: to have the Sync 3 switchboard, with the connectivity required in this list, it is necessary to consider the SE Plus version. The Fipe table is R$61,800.

Interior Onix 2017 Image: Disclosure

Chevrolet Onix LT 1.4 automatic 2017

Due to changes in the post-pandemic market, Onix lost its leadership, but there is no doubt that it is one of the most sought after in the used market. Like the HB20 Ocean, it is the oldest on this list to have multimedia with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, present in the second generation of MyLink in the 2017 model, proof that Chevrolet was already aware of this market need and probably a of the reasons Onix sold so much.

In the LT version, equipped with a 1.4-liter engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission, the Fipe table is R$60,800.

Interior 208 2018 Image: Disclosure

Peugeot 208 Allure 1.6 automatic 2018

Coming to the cheapest on the list, already below R$ 60 thousand, we have the two models of the old PSA. The first is the Peugeot 208, more expensive, but also better equipped, including a panoramic sunroof and side airbags.

But for this list, what matters is the automatic transmission, which here has six gears, and the multimedia center, which in the 2018 model now has Android Auto and Apple Car Play. The engine is known as 1.6 16v, and the Fipe table is R$59,300.

Interior C3 2018 Image: Disclosure

Citroën C3 Attraction 1.6 Automatic 2018

The cheapest on the list, and by the way much more than the others, does not seem to be well accepted in the market, due to the few offers available and the low price. But make no mistake, the model has the same 1.6-liter engine and six-speed automatic transmission as the Peugeot 208 mentioned above.

It’s simpler in this Attraction version, even with simple hubcaps, but it has a good multimedia center and automatic air conditioning. For R$53,600 suggested by the Fipe Table in a model with only four years of use, it proves to be a great option.