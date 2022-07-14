Confirmed for Brazil, new Honda Civic Type R appears ahead of schedule

One week to go until the new generation of Honda Civic Type R, the most powerful version of the model, is officially presented. But thanks to an employee who released an image in advance on the automaker’s Japanese website, we can already have a sense of what the final design of the car will look like without the red camouflage.

Based on the eleventh generation Civic, the new Type R features a larger grille than the original version, with two air intakes at the ends and one on the hood. The sides have sport skirts and the red Brembo brake calipers stand out on the 19” wheels.

It is possible to see very little of the rear, just a piece of the airfoil, which will be in black, as well as the mirrors. From the test mules, it is possible to say that the horizontal taillights will be the same as the standard version and that three exhaust outlets – a large central one and two smaller ones on the side – will be located right in the middle of the bumper.

On the inside, as you can see from the test versions, the seats and steering wheel will be suede with red stitching, as will the seat belts, while the gearshift lever will be metal. In addition to the Championship White color shown in the leaked photo, it is also speculated that the model will be sold in Boost Blue Pearl, Sonic Gray Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Rallye Red colors.

Honda is saving everything for the official presentation, which will take place next Wednesday (20), but it has already shown what the Civic Type R is capable of. The hot hatch broke the record among front-wheel drive cars at the Suzuka Circuit, where it reached 231 km/h in early April.

This new generation has the updated 2.0 i-VTEC turbo engine to generate approximately 320 hp and 40.78 kgfm. Most likely, this is the last purely gasoline version of the sports car, which should follow the world trend and become electrified from its next generation.



Always coupled to a six-speed manual transmission with a limited-slip differential, the Civic Type R promises to be a rival to the already revealed Toyota GR Corolla, which has a 1.6-liter turbo engine with 304 hp and 37.4 kgfm. Both are confirmed for the Brazilian market. The Civic Type R, however, does not yet have an arrival date, while the GR Corolla should land here in 2023.



