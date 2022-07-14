Consultations with a speech therapist and a psychologist will have unlimited coverage by health plans

The end of the limitation on the number of consultations with psychologists and other professionals was approved by the ANS

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved the end of the limitation on the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists.

Thus, according to information from the ANS, health plans will be required to offer unlimited coverage to patients with any disease or health condition that is listed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The decision was taken last Monday (11) at an extraordinary meeting of the agency’s collegiate board and was released by the ANS press office. Thus, the new resolution will take effect from August 1, 2022.

Prescription

Therefore, usage guidelines for consultations and sessions with these types of professionals will be excluded. In view of this, the prescription of the patient’s doctor will be considered for the service.

According to the ANS, the objective was to “promote equal rights for users of supplementary health and standardize the format of procedures currently provided for these professional categories”.

On July 1st, the ANS had already made coverage of any method or technique recommended by the physician for patients with pervasive developmental disorders mandatory.

How do I know if my illness or condition is covered?

All diseases that are part of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) are covered. Thus, the updated list of the World Health Organization (WHO) can be consulted on the website.

Do I need to have a medical referral?

In order for the health plan to cover the treatment, there must be an indication from the doctor.

Can any doctor refer?

Any doctor can make the referral, and the measure is valid for all users of regulated plans (hired after Law 9656/98 or adapted to the law).

What was the limit like before the move?

Before, each of these specialties had specific rules that limited the number of consultations and sessions that the patient was entitled to through health plans.

For example, the ANS provided for mandatory coverage of only two physiotherapy consultations per year for each disease presented by the patient. Occupational therapy consultations were limited to two per year, however they were only validated for specific conditions.

Image: Ratanapon Srisuneton / Shutterstock.com