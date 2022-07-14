Corinthians confirms squad for decision with Santos in the Copa do Brasil; see the team

Corinthians is officially scheduled to seek a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. Coach Vítor Pereira has already decided what his starting 11 will be for the match against Santos, which takes place at 9:30 pm, in Vila Belmiro.

Faced with tonight’s embezzlement, the team goes to the field with Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Bruno Melo; Du Queiroz, Roni and Giuliano; Lucas Piton, Adson and Roger Guedes.

On the bench, the coach has Matheus Donelli, Robson Bambu, Guilherme Biro, Léo Mana, Gustavo Mosquito, Matheus Araújo, Fábio Santos, Robert Renan, Xavier, Felipe, Giovane and Wesley.

Santos, in turn, starts the game with João Paulo, Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann, Felipe Jonatan, Rodrigo Fernández, Camacho, Léo Baptistão, Ângelo, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

The alvinegra team arrives for the match with a 4-0 advantage built in the first game. Thus, even if defeated by up to three goals difference, Timão qualifies. In case of a setback by four goals difference, the dispute goes to penalties. A score favorable to Santos by five goals difference classifies the hosts.

Tonight’s match can be watched on both closed and open TV. In the paid grid, the duel will be broadcast by Globewhile in the closed grid the game can be followed in Premiere and not SportTV.

