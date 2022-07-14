Corinthians updates injured situation and adds midfielder casualty list; see details

Corinthians updated this Wednesday the list of players unfit to enter the field and added a name in relation to those who could not face Flamengo on Sunday. Without further details, the club said that the Cantillo steering wheel performs a process of physical transition and, therefore, does not face Santos, in Vila Belmiro.

Cantillo played for 45 minutes in the match against Cariocas at the weekend, and was substituted at halftime. As Corinthians chose not to inform what types of injuries the players suffered anymore, their physical problem only came to light an hour before the duel in Santos.

Despite the Colombian’s absence, the press office’s report gave the press good news. the attacking midfielder William, for example, already trains without limitations with the group and should be available soon. the sock luan was placed in a similar situation.

The right-back Fagner and the steering wheel Mayconwho on Sunday were still transitioning between the medical department and physical preparation, partially train with the rest of the squad and are getting closer and closer to a return.

other news badhowever, was the midfielder Renato Augusto. After reaching the transition, he returned to the medical department because of the calf pain that had accompanied him for the past month. The athlete has not played since the 1-0 over Goiás, in June. Junior Moraeswith an ankle sprain, is another handed over to the DM.

See more at: Victor Cantillo, Medical Department, Fagner, Luan, Willian, Renato Augusto and Jnior Moraes.