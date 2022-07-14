Covid-19. A vaccine containing multiple doses is being developed

uA team of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is developing a vaccine, against Covid-19, that can replace the need to take multiple booster doses.

This solution would be a way to guarantee different phases of vaccination thanks to the development of microparticles that release small loads of antibodies, at different intervals. The vaccine could help, according to researchers, to fight different diseases including measles and Covid-19.

How does it work? When taking this vaccine, these particles are lodged under the skin until they are released and fall apart, a process similar to that of the spots that dissolve. These particles are made of ‘PLGA’, a biocompatible polymer that has already been approved by the competent authorities and is used in medical devices such as implants and sutures.

The team created silicone molds to create a kind of “cup” and its “lid”. He then used an automated, personalized dispensing system to fill each “cup” with a drug or vaccine. The process ends by placing and permanently sealing the “cup” with the “lid”. The goal is that it is then administered to people and breaks down releasing the contents into the bloodstream.

The investigation continues and it will still be necessary to make several improvements. “We believe that these particles have the potential to create a safe, single-injection and self-reinforcing vaccine”, explain the researchers. So far, they have achieved good results in different studies, with mice, in the treatment of cancer.

This novelty, published in Science Advances, could be useful for administering vaccines, especially to children, in regions where people do not have regular access to medical care, explains Study Finds – an online platform dedicated to scientific research. It may also be useful for hormonal treatments, for example.

