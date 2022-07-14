Covid-19: why physical activity makes a difference and prevents serious conditions? – 07/14/2022

If anyone thinks the coronavirus show is over, the numbers are these: yesterday, the 13th, more than 64,000 cases of covid-19 were recorded in the country and, unfortunately, 388 people died. Right now, anyone who doesn’t know someone with the infection is because they don’t have friends. The bug is catching.

Still, many only complain of fever or not even that. The scenario is not an absolute disaster because of another noteworthy number: around 455 million vaccines have already been applied in Brazil, 12.1 million of which are the fourth dose.

In this pandemic math, however, I want to add just one more percentage for you to keep in your head and, who knows, put on a pair of sneakers: 47% of Brazilians are physically inactive. I dare to fantasize that if it weren’t for that, our situation might be even better.

Far be it from me to equate the protective power of physical exercise with that of the arm vaccine. Much less repeat the mythological talk that an athlete’s history would shield the body in the face of Sars-Cov-2.

In fact, it is good to make it clear that no study so far has shown that people who practice physical activity would not get infected. They, if they are silly or unlucky, get infected like any other who lives left on the couch.

However, more and more studies are emerging proving that spending less time sitting and moving the body more to ward off a sedentary lifestyle would, yes, avoid complicated cases of covid-19, of those that require hospitalization. In fact, there are studies pointing to a decrease in the need for intubation in the ICU and a reduction in deaths.

I’m going to talk about one of them, signed by a group of Brazilian scientists, which is a well-finished example of this line of investigation. I advance: what is valid for the coronavirus must be valid for other infections. When you walk, run, bike, dance, throw a ball or go to the gym even your immune system somehow gets stronger. And that’s not all. Physical exercise defends us in many ways.

Will more exercise, less hospitalizations?

This was the question that, late at night, crossed the mind of Marcelo Rodrigues dos Santos, a collaborating researcher at InCor (Instituto do Coração) at the USP School of Medicine. Graduated in Physical Education and PhD in Cardiology, he had barely arrived in the United States for a post-doctorate at Harvard University when the pandemic exploded.

The question — whether the level of physical activity was related to a certain protection — did not come out of the blue. Data already existed that more active and well-conditioned individuals would face better viruses in general.

Marcelo Santos then sent a message to fellow researchers from some Brazilian institutions who, on the same day, decided to go after the answer. Among them was Daisy Motta Santos, professor at the Faculty of Physical Education at PUC, in Belo Horizonte, and postgraduate advisor for the Exercise and Sport Program at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), also known for her scientific dissemination page. on Instagram.

The teacher had an extra reason to be curious about the effect of exercise on Covid-19. Some time before, doing her doctorate in Germany, she observed mice that did not have the ACE-2 receptor, the one used by Sars-CoV-2 to invade our cells.

In that study, the animals could run on a wheel whenever they wanted, but those without the receptor didn’t seem too excited to exercise their paws. At the end of six weeks, they had not acquired conditioning, nor did the teacher notice a significant gain in muscle mass. “This indicates that, probably, this receptor is necessary for some adaptations of the organism to the exercise”, she explains.

Perhaps this involvement is one more reason for the association she and her colleagues found between active living and Covid-19. But that we still don’t know.

A 34% lower chance of hospitalization

Between June and August 2020, Brazilian researchers searched for 938 people who had been confirmed to be infected with Sars-CoV-2 — 91 of them ended up being hospitalized.

“But to participate, everyone needed to be 100% recovered”, explains the researcher. “In a form online, they reported whether they had been hospitalized or not, how long they had been in the hospital, and whether they had been to the ICU. Subsequently, they answered a validated questionnaire that raised the type of physical activity they usually do in your routine, for how long and how many times a week.”

He and his colleagues linked the data on physical activity with the need for hospitalization. And it was always less frequent among those who had what scientists call a sufficient level of physical activity.

In this case, the prevalence of hospitalization was, on average, 34% lower. And detail: at that time there was no vaccine. “If it were today, we could not say to what extent the disease would not have worsened because of immunization”, recognizes Dr. Marcelo dos Santos.

This level of sufficient physical activity, you know, is nothing out of this world: 150 to 300 minutes a week of moderate exercise is enough. The researcher gives an example: “It would be a slightly faster walk of half an hour a day, capable of making the breathing slightly more labored, but still being able to talk to someone next door”. Or, 75 minutes a week of a more intense activity, like a run or a game of basketball.

At this point in the championship, other works done around the world point in the same direction. Some claim that regular physical activity reduces the need for ICU in patients with covid-19, others focus on the drop in mortality. Currently, research involving tens of thousands of participants has already been published and, therefore, there is not a shred of doubt: moving protects. But why? “At this point, we already have some speculations”, says professor Daisy Motta, summarizing the main ones.

cellular immunity

Unlike bacteria, viruses are never released by our body. They are always inside a cell—except for the tiniest moment when they leave it to infect a neighbor, when they can be hit by antibodies.

That’s why, in their case, the so-called cellular immunity is strategic. And the point is that physical exercise is capable of improving it, including increasing the amount of certain lymphocytes responsible for directly attacking those cells that have been invaded by Sars-CoV-2.

Muscle mass

“Exercise also makes a person gain muscle, of course. And, if she catches the covid-19, this will be a favorable point”, remembers, still, the professor Daisy. She says that she already knew of an athlete who, hospitalized because of the infection, lost 20 kilos of lean mass. “Imagine how weakened he would be if he weren’t a sportsman,” she comments.

Like covid-19, other infections cause a lot of muscle loss. Having a kind of muscle reserve can make the sick person’s body feel less resentful.

Thousands of different molecules

I ask if the strengthened musculature wouldn’t also help a lot by secreting substances like the hormone irisin, which has already been attributed the role of giving our defenses a boost. “Irisine alone doesn’t work miracles”, takes the opportunity to warn Daisy Motta. Dr Marcelo Santos adds: “Some of the vaunted effects of irisin on covid-19 are being questioned a lot.”

In fact, every year news comes out about the wonders of some substance released while we exercise. There is no shortage of molecules to yield articles like this: there are more than 5,000, which some scientists call exercises. “Each one of them acts in a phenomenal way in an organ or tissue”, says Daisy Motta. “But it is much more the conversation between all these molecules that matters in the face of infections and for health in general, and not one or the other in isolation”, she says.

less inflamed

Although it is controversial, there are those who say that athletes, right after tests that would require intense and long-lasting physical effort, would have a more inflamed body and lower immunity for a few hours. “But, even if that is the case, we are talking about an acute effect of exercise. The chronic effect is certainly quite different”, teaches Dr. Marcelo Santos.

What he means is that, on the contrary, as part of a routine, exercise would end up causing the organism to adapt to its stimulus, generating anti-inflammatory molecules. And that’s quite a help

“Covid-19 tends to be worse in those who have a more inflamed organism by nature, as is the case of elderly people or those with obesity or even with diabetes”, justifies Professor Daisy.

The less inflammatory state that regular physical activity promotes would also delay the aging of defense cells, or immunosenescence. And let’s say that, more conserved, they remain very efficient against various infections.

And all this not to mention the microbiota that is more balanced in those who are physically active, giving Sars-CoV-2 less teaspoon in the intestine, where it also tends to mess up. Not to mention blood vessels, less prone to sweating problems. Think with me: if life is calmer with the arrival of vaccines, imagine if we didn’t stay so still.