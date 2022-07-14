Covid: Sore throat is now the main symptom; check out the others

Sore throat is now the main symptom of Covid-19. That was the result of a study that consulted 17,500 people who tested positive for the virus. The information is from the BBC.

According to the Zoe APP study, sore throat was reported by 58% of infected patients. Right behind, headache, stuffy nose and dry cough, respectively, were the most listed symptoms.

Symptoms that were more common at the beginning of the pandemic, such as loss of smell, fever and shortness of breath, are no longer key indicators of the disease, according to the study. the subvariant BA.2.75 of the coronavirus has experts worried and health institutions for its high transmission capacity

Check out the list of symptoms indicated by the study:

Sore throat – reported by 58%

Headache – 49%

Stuffy nose – 40%

Cough without phlegm – 40%

Runny nose – 40%

Cough with phlegm – 37%

Hoarse voice – 35%

Sneezing – 32%

Fatigue – 27%

Muscle aches/aches – 25%

Dizzy Dizzy – 18%

Swollen neck glands – 15%

Eye pain – 14%

Altered smell – 13%

Tightening of chest pain – 13%

Fever – 13%

Chills or chills – 12%

Shortness of breath – 11%

Ear pain – 11%

Loss of smell – 10%