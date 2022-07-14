Creator of the Dique orixás, Tatti Moreno dies at 77

On Wednesday afternoon (13), the Bahian plastic artist Octavio de Castro Moreno Filho, known as Tatti Moreno, died. The sculptor was 77 years old and died at 5 pm at his home in the capital of Bahia. The information was confirmed to the CORREIO by the artist’s wife, Gisele Fraga. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The wake will be this Thursday (14) at Jardim da Saudade Cemetery, in Salvador. Tatti leaves a wife and three children.

Tatti is the sculptor of the orixás of Dique do Tororó, which has been in the place since 1998, a postcard of the Bahian capital. There are also works by the artist in Jardim dos Namorados, in Salvador, in Lago Paranoá, in Brasília, and in the gardens of the Tucuruvi Station of the São Paulo Metro.

The set of sculptures was placed on the Dique in 1998 (Photo: Marina Silva)

Known for his Candomblé theme, Tatti was a student of Mário Cravo Jr. in a free course at the Escola de Belas Artes da Ufba, in 1968. In 1970, he was already having his first exhibition in Salvador. Since then, he has taken his art to several Brazilian capitals and participated in exhibitions in countries such as France, Portugal and Holland.

Construction

In addition to the 12 orixás on the Dique, the sculptures of Mãe Stella and Oxóssi, installed in 2019 at the Avenida Mãe Stella de Ochosi, are also authored by the artist.

(Photo: Publicity/SECOM)

They are made from polyester resin and fiberglass. The entire work is 8.5 meters high, including a two-meter concrete base. The statue of Mother Stella is life-size and, added to the throne where she is seated, it reaches two meters in height. Oxóssi, which is also on top of the base, has 6.5 meters.

At the time, Tatti Moreno said he was initially surprised to learn that he would have the mission of portraying mother Stella through his art. “An emotion, a nostalgia, several mixed feelings. I’m very happy to have carried out this tribute”, said he, who finished the statues three months after the commission was commissioned by the city hall.

Orixás