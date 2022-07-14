Cruzeirense reports ‘minutes of chaos’ in access to Mineiro and demands solutions

photo: Luiz Henrique Campos/EM/DAPress Thousands of Cruzeiro fans faced problems at Mineiro’s turnstiles before the match against Fluminense

Going to Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, to watch a game of Cruzeiro in a calm and peaceful way is getting more and more complicated. This is the assessment made by civil servant Vitor Paim, 27 years old, who recorded, in video, “minutes of chaos” right at the fans’ access to the stadium turnstiles this Tuesday (12), before Raposa’s 3-3 defeat 0 for Fluminense, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Vitor has been a Cruzeiro fan for almost 10 years and enjoys watching the games in the Upper Yellow Sector, where the club’s main organized groups are concentrated.

To supersports, he reported that the experience of attending Gigante da Pampulha on Cruzeiro game days has become less and less pleasant. This is due to the recurring problems of lack of organization, public safety and zeal for the well-being of fans, inside and outside the stadium.

“It has been a martyrdom game by game, each game the problems are repeated, a new fact appears on the part of the organization, but that does not solve any of the problems. And the feeling is that the problems even get worse”, he began.

“I get in at 8:00 pm and start filming at 8:30 pm, and the chaos I reported in the video. Children going under the turnstile as they were squeezed, father of a family scared, people with disabilities with no place to enter, because it was too crowded and there was no ticket , women being squeezed”, said Vitor.

Due to the huge lines, the turnstiles were released to avoid general confusion. The ‘catracao’, as this movement of invasion of the stands is known, had already been repeated in the games of Raposa in Serie B.

lack of security

“The police themselves were totally unprepared to ensure the public’s safety. From the images you could see that instead of offering security, they offer the risk, they beat people who, in principle, did nothing”, he pointed out.

“The partner and Minas Arena people try to do something, but you can see a lot of people with no role in the filming. It seems that they don’t talk before the games to make a correct planning and the result can’t be different”, he concluded.

Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans in Mineiro Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, in Mineiro, before the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was at the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press

Paim also listed other major problems faced by fans inside the stadium. According to the civil servant, several women often report having suffered some type of harassment while waiting in lines.

“There are several reports of robberies. And there is also the issue of harassment, sexual harassment against women is an absurd thing. Several women report that they are in line and a guy comes and pulls over with a disrespectful touch, this happens repeatedly”, he said.

According to the report made by the Military Police (PM), there were two arrests for thefts, and a man arrested with four cell phones was taken to the Civil Police’s Flagrantes Central (Ceflan). Another fan was arrested for stealing a necklace.

charge for improvements

Finally, Vitor demanded improvements from the entities responsible for the organization and safety of the sporting event. He also stated that he will continue to monitor whether the demands of the fans will be met in the next games.

“It was a series of problems that made me record the first episode, which is the turnstiles episode. I hope there won’t be a second and third, but if necessary I will film. I think this is also my role as a consumer, to show entities responsible for the problems and help in some way”, he concluded.