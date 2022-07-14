Cruzeiro has Ricardo Goulart as “icing on the cake” amid Ronaldo’s hiring profile | cruise

The eventual hiring of Ricardo Goulart will be the “icing on the cake” in Cruzeiro’s performance in the transfer market, this summer. With the termination with Santos, the midfielder was free and became another opportunity for Ronaldo Phenomenon’s management to reinforce the team, despite having an austere and well-defined policy.

Since the conversations became public, contacts have continued and optimism for a positive outcome has increased in recent hours. Ricardo Goulart is identified with Cruzeiro, with whom he was two-time Brazilian champion in 2013 and 2014, and sees the club as a good choice to try to resume his good football.

The player is 31 years old and would come to Cruzeiro as part of Ronaldo’s project for the medium/long term, just like the other signings this summer. However, he will need to reduce salaries to suit the club’s financial reality.

Ricardo Goulart would leave the script among the profile of players who are coming to Cruzeiro. The player would be the “icing on the cake” of Ronaldo’s management signings for the remainder of Serie B and could once again put his name in the club’s history with the much sought-after access.

Amid the interest of Goulart, Cruzeiro has been moving in the transfer market with a defined profile. The three names that the club got right (Luís Felipe, Bruno Rodrigues and Marquinhos Cipriano), plus the young Stênio (returned from loan), fit in similar characteristics. They are considered of low age, with potential already demonstrated/projected and, so far, with low cost.

In relation to defender Luís Felipe, coming from PSV, from the Netherlands, Ronaldo played a decisive role in opening the doors of negotiation with the Dutch club, for which he began his career in Europe. Cruzeiro’s new defender didn’t get prominence in the first team of the Eindhoven team. However, he emerged as a great revelation for Coritiba and is seen with a lot of potential by the direction and coach Paulo Pezzolano. It arrives with a contract until the end of 2024.

The other announced is Bruno Rodrigues. It is the contract with the most experience. He is 25 years old, stood out for Ponte Preta, was traded with São Paulo, but didn’t get great opportunities. Afterwards, he was assigned to Famalicão, from Portugal, where he played last season. It is on loan until the end of 2023, but there is an opening signal to negotiate an extension.

On Monday, who arrived at Cruzeiro is the side / striker Marquinhos Cipriano. The 21-year-old belongs to Ukraine’s Shakthar Donetsk. He is another one considered to have a promising profile and who could yield at Cruzeiro. Cipriano was indicated by Paulo Pezzolano, who sees the player with multifunctional characteristics. The player signs on loan until the end of July 2023.

The profile sought by Cruzeiro in the market coincides with that desired by the management of Ronaldo Fenômeno. In addition to performance, management seeks opportunities that can yield future gains.

