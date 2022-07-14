Cssio speaks for the first time after being attacked by a Santos fan

Goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians, was the victim of an assault on the lawn, shortly after the final whistle of the game against Santos, in Vila Belmiro. A fan invaded the field and ran towards the goalkeeper, who was on his back, and kicked him in the leg. Timão’s number 12 shirt came on Thursday afternoon.

Cássio, in addition to lamenting the situation as a whole, took the opportunity to repudiate several recent events in Brazilian football and ask the authorities for action, since what happened went beyond the limits. Namely, five men were detained, according to the note issued by the São Paulo State Public Security Department.

“It’s a situation that we can’t trivialize all the Santos fans, because not all the fans did. In my view, this can no longer happen. Because we never know what the next step is. We joke sometimes, but A very serious tragedy could happen soon and it is almost there, because of everything that has happened, we have arrived at this moment. And it’s not because it was with Cássio, it could have been with any other player. We can no longer accept this, unfortunately it happened with Santos, but it could have happened with any other team, but it was there in Vilait happened, it was the fans there who invaded, some fans, it wasn’t all Santos fans”, began the goalkeeper, in an interview with the program Open gamegives TV Bandeirantes.

“I think that, in the stands, if you want to curse, do whatever you want, you are within your rights as a fan, but from the moment you invade a field to try to attack, in my point, cowardly, behind the back, I think it’s already over the limit. We have to take action, the CBF has to take action, the institutions have to take action, because for everything we have seen in football, it takes very little for a tragedy to happen. I think we’re doubting what can happen,” he said.

Cássio also took the opportunity to express words of gratitude to the young Santos players. It is worth remembering that Marcos Leonardo tried to avoid the aggression and quickly entered the turmoil caused by the invasion, in order to defend the Corinthians goalkeeper. The Santos striker even praised Timão’s number 12 after the game.

“I would also like to thank the Santos boys for their positioning and affection. I have a lot of respect and not because this happened I will not have respect, affection, because there are a lot of people I know in Santos, who are good people, hardworking people And I’ll say it again, I’m not saying this directly to the Santos fans, but to the people who invaded and did that. I’m sure the vast majority don’t agree with what happened, because it wasn’t a cool thing,” he said.

After the match, Janara Sackl, Cassio’s wife, was also one more to comment on what happened, but through social networks. The goalkeeper stressed how difficult it is to see family and friends reacting to what happened and stressed that he hopes those responsible take the appropriate decisions.

“It’s hard for a player, after you’ve watched the play, imagine your family watching it, your friends. I received a lot of messages and I don’t think anyone wants to go through that. But now it’s a ball forward, I hope the CBF, the people can have the evidence and decide. We have to be careful, because at this moment in 2022 these situations are happening and suddenly you’re playing and you’re afraid of a bomb hitting you or something, so you have to worry about the game and what’s going on behind. . I’m not saying this not just for Cássio, I’m talking for football and I don’t think that can happen”, concluded the goalkeeper.

On Instagram, Cássio also made a point of publishing in his stories and in his feed a position of repudiation of the aggression suffered, as well as a thank you for the expressions of support he received – see below.

See Cassio’s post

Reproduction / Instagram

See more at: Cssio, Violence in football, Copa do Brasil and Corinthians x Santos.