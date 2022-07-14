CVM edits rule that creates a sheet with summarized information for investors in IPOs and public offerings

With high interest rates and political tensions raging, the sea is not ready to fish in the capital market. But the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) decided to make life easier for companies with plans to raise funds from investors — at least on the regulatory side.

In this way, the “sheriff” of the market today edited a set of resolutions that bring about changes in the way companies carry out public offerings. This includes public offerings (IPOs) on the stock exchange.

For the small investor, one of the main novelties is the creation of “offer blade”, a document that summarizes the main information about the operation. This document already exists for investment funds, for example.

In the current model of offers, anyone who wants to know more about an operation needs to turn to the prospectus, a tome that often exceeds a thousand pages.

“The offer blade will allow investors to compare offers in progress more quickly and identify those on which they should seek more in-depth information”, informs the CVM.

Even current prospects will undergo a “retread”. That’s because the new rule of the autarchy provides for the creation of more succinct models and segmented by the type of security that the company intends to use to raise funds in the market.

On the companies’ side, the new rules expand the possibilities for carrying out public offerings with “automatic registration” by the CVM. In this way, companies do not need to wait for the autarchy to analyze the operations in advance and gain time to access the market.

The new rules, which went through a public hearing, will take effect in January 2023. You can check more details about the news in this report.

What has changed in relation to the CVM public hearing

Among the novelties of the resolutions issued today in relation to the original proposal by the CVM is the increase in the limit for the so-called additional lot of public offerings.

For example, under current rules, companies can raise a volume of up to 35% in addition to that established in the main offer. This extra percentage is divided into two lots:

Supplementary lot, of up to 15% of the total value of the offer, to be used as a way of stabilizing prices in the first days after the operation;

Additional lot, up to 20%, to meet any excess demand.

With the changes, the additional lot threshold is raised to 25%, which potentially brings the extra volume on offers to 40%. But specifically in the case of issues aimed at professional investors (with at least R$10 million in equity), there will be no limit. Find out about the other changes in the statement released by the CVM.

In exchange for the authorization to carry out a larger set of operations in the capital market with automatic registration, the CVM will now require the registration of institutions that act as coordinators of public offerings.

