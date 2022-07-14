Cyrela (CYRE3) buys former Furnas headquarters

Business

This Wednesday (13), the former headquarters of Furnas, a subsidiary of electrobras (ELET3), at Rua Real Grandeza, in the neighborhood of Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro (RJ), for R$75.4 million in an auction held by B3. The developer Cyrela (CYRE3) was the company that bought the property.

The building was furnas headquarters for 50 years. As of December 2020, the building was unoccupied. Employees were transferred to downtown Rio.

THE Cyrela bought the lot for R$ 75,400,014, which corresponds to a part of the land of the former headquarters of Furnas. The value was just BRL 14 above the BRL 75.4 million of the minimum bid.

In order to reduce costs, the sale of the property began to be thought of in 2019. The site has three blocks and had the capacity to house six thousand employees.

The other lot, with a smaller area, which refers to a shed, did not have interested parties. The minimum bid was R$10.2 million. According to the BNDES, the land is subject to real estate development for the realization of high-end residential projects.

This was the first auction of real estate assets held at B3 and was based on the highest bid price. “We had identified a serious problem in the company, with enormous geographic dispersion. Furnas is in 15 states and the Federal District with several idle properties, carrying a wallet. We had a problem to somehow make this demobilization viable”, said Pedro Brito, director of Corporate Management at Furnas.

cost center

According to him, the idea was to transform a “cost center that carried a lot of the company, and still does, into a revenue center to free up resources for what is the company’s main focus in the area of ​​generation, transmission, commercialization and now innovation and sustainability”.

Bruno Laskowsky, director of Equity, Capital Markets and Indirect Credit at the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), defended this type of sale.

“There is an important space for recycling capital from the country’s real estate assets, because Brazil has a capital constraint, a budget constraint, we have a very large real estate asset”, he explained.

“We want to allocate to areas that generate development for the country, infrastructure, MSMEs [micro, pequenas e médias empresas] and encourage private credit, especially at times when the economy is more restricted”, added Laskowsky about the bank’s investment portfolio, citing the property that belonged to the subsidiary of electrobras.

With information from Agência Brasil