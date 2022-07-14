Dado and Wanessa are seen together for the first time after reconciliation

The Balanço Geral, from Record TV, released this Wednesday (13/7), for the first time, a video record of Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo together as a couple. In the images, the actor appears walking on crutches, during a walk in Chapada dos Veadeiros.

“When they go out there, they ask people not to take pictures. He’s on crutches because he injured a bone, called the ischium, in his butt. He is having trouble walking. They were accompanied by two dogs at the time of the act. He was walking into a pet shop”, said Fabíola Reipert during the exhibition of Hora da Venenosa.

As the LeoDias column exclusively announced, Dado and Wanessa are back after years apart. The two lived a romance in the 2000s and their relationship went through very turbulent periods, including instances of aggressive behavior on the part of Dado.

The singer was married to Marcus Buaiz for 17 years and had two children with the businessman. According to sources in this column, the marriage came to an end due to the couple’s exhaustion and the controlling behavior on the part of Marcos.

