David resigns from weaving in ‘Beyond Illusion’; understand | come around

Davi’s first action will be to look for the documents that prove that Joaquim robbed the factory. Suspicious of Iolanda (Duda Brack), Davi will deduce that the evidence is hidden with Margô (Marisa Orth).
“If it was Yolanda who stole the papers, and they are not hiding at home, they can only be here with Margô!”
In disguise, Davi looks for documents against Joaquim in Margô’s room in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
False alarm. After rummaging through Margô’s hotel room, Davi won’t find anything. Do you know why? Smart, the actress will put the documents in the bank vault…
“I rented a safe at the bank. There he does not find it!”
Margô and Iolanda hide documents against Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
With no way out and without the documents, Davi will decide to leave Campos looking for the expert who can attest that he didn’t touch the gun that killed Elisa. And before he leaves, he will resign from the factory.
“I’m sorry if I came at a bad time. But what I came to say is urgent, it cannot wait. I came to resign”, Davi will say to Violeta (Malu Galli) and Eugênio (Marcello Novaes), who will be surprised.
Violeta is surprised by David’s resignation in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
14 Jul
Thursday
Joaquim gets angry and scares Isadora. Davi deduces that the documents against Joaquim may be hidden in Margô’s house. Giovanna hesitates to reveal about Bento’s return and spoil Lorenzo’s happiness. Olivia and Tenório argue, and she vents to Matias. Abel visits Ursula. Margô tells Iolanda that she rented a safe at the bank to house the documents about Joaquim. Matias scolds Tenório, who decides to accept a job below his qualifications. Giovanna burns Bento’s letter. Anastasia makes a revelation to Leonidas. Joaquim and Isadora face off. David resigns from the factory.
