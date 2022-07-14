Decisive again, Arrascaeta approaches historic milestones in Flamengo; see numbers | Flamengo

Arrascaeta has been decisive since he set foot in Ninho do Urubu, in 2019. And, even in Flamengo’s first year of ups and downs since his arrival in Gávea, the Uruguayan manages to raise the level of his performances and not just keep the footprint of other seasons. The retrospect brings him closer to important brands both within the club and in national football.

With the two goals against Atlético-MG, the first with the Flamengo shirt against Galo, Arrascaeta approached the mark of 100 scored by Brazilian clubs. He reached 98, a number divided equally between Rubro-Negro and Cruzeiro-49 for each.

Arrascaeta celebrates one of Flamengo's goals against Atlético

He defended Raposa from 2015 to 2018, played 187 games, won a Mineiro Championship and two Brazilian Cups. In red and black, there are 170 matches and nine titles: one Libertadores, two Brazilians, two Supercopas do Brasil, one Recopa Sudamericana and three state titles.

Arrascaeta was crucial for Flamengo’s classification to the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, but the highlight in knockout games is not new. The ge Stat Spy broke down the 51 qualifying matches played. That’s 3,767 minutes, nine goals scored, 13 assists and a direct participation in goals every 171 minutes.

In addition to assisting Gabigol to score Flamengo’s first in the 2019 Libertadores final, Arrasca scored goals in the 2020 and 2021 Brazilian Supercups, against Athletico-PR (3-0) and Palmeiras (2-2 and victory on penalties). ). Turns have no title weight in Rio de Janeiro, but the goal scored in the 48th minute of the 2019 Rio Cup final, against Vasco, is seen as the Uruguayan’s calling card in Gávea.

At the time, he was not yet a starter with Abel Braga, so much so that the coach took to the field a team entirely made up of reserves. The Uruguayan scored the 1-1 draw in stoppage time and converted his kick in a 3-1 victory on penalties. Weeks later, Flamengo started its sixth state championship with two more victories over the arch-rival.

Arrascaeta also decided titles with the Cruzeiro shirt, including against Flamengo. In 2017, in the first game of the Copa do Brasil decision, he scored the celestial goal in the 1-1 draw at Maracanã – the title came at Mineirão after 0-0 and wins on penalties. The following year, he scored two goals in the Campeonato Mineiro finals, against Atlético-MG. He scored one at the end of the first duel, which kept his team alive at the stop (3-1 loss) and opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory.

Also in 2018, he faced a 25-hour flight to play in the final of the Copa do Brasil after representing the Uruguayan national team and scored the two-time goal of the Copa do Brasil, in the 2-1 victory over Corinthians, in Itaquera. In Libertadores, two months earlier, he scored again in a decisive game against Flamengo. He opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory at Maracanã, a decisive result to take the red-blacks out of the match valid for the round of 16 of the competition.

Although Arrascaeta scored his first goals for Flamengo against Atlético-MG and won his first victory against the rival, Galo is the member of the G-12 against which he scored the most in national football. There are eight in total. He is the second opponent who has leaked the most-America-MG is the main customer, with nine conceded.

Also cut in big games, Arrasca has goals against nine rivals from the G-12 with the Flamengo shirt. There are four against Vasco, their biggest victim. Eighteen of his 49 goals for the club were scored against the main opponents he has in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio Grande do Sul.

Arrascaeta, the highlight of Flamengo's victory over Galo, is accompanied by Hulk

Goals for Flamengo against G-12 rivals:

Vasco – 4

Internacional and Palmeiras – 3

Atlético-MG and Gremio – 2

Botafogo, Cruzeiro, Fluminense and São Paulo – 1

Corinthians and Santos – 0

On the heels of Flamengo’s foreigners

Already treated by the fans as the greatest foreigner who wore the Flamengo shirt, Arrascaeta entered the top-4 of gringo scorers. In making his 49th for the club, he drew level with fellow midfielder Sidney Pullen, born in England. Pullen reached those numbers in 131 matches.

The next foreigner on the list is Serbian Petkovic, one of the greatest idols in the club’s history. There are 57 goals in 198 matches. Ahead of Pet are Paraguayan Benítez, with 76, and Argentine Doval, who has 94.

If Flamengo Arrascaeta is close to Pet’s numbers, within Brazilian football the distance is still large. The Uruguayan has 98, while the Serbian has 170 with the seven shirts he defended in Brazil, according to a survey by journalist Rodolfo Rodrigues.

Adriano and Petkovic Flamengo

Consolidated in fluctuating year

If the Flamengo fan had to wait until July to see the team flirt with stability, achieve great results and rankings in the knockout games, Arrascaeta is firmer than ever. He lives one of his best years at Gávea, with 10 goals and 12 assists. With the gala performance against Galo, the expectation is that Arrasca will loosen up even more in 2022.



