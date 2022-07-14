Deer supermoon happens today (13); see how to follow

Starting at 17:30 (Brasilia time) this Wednesday (13), the second supermoon of the year will be visible from the sky. Known as the Deer Supermoon, it will feel bigger and brighter.

The first such phenomenon happened last month. To follow along, you will not need to use any professional equipment. It is enough that the sky conditions are favorable, without clouds.

Brazilian observatories will also hold events to highlight the supermoon, with telescopes and astronomers’ orientations, such as the Rio de Janeiro Planetarium (RJ) and the Campinas Jean Nicolini Municipal Observatory (SP).

More tips for observing the supermoon

The first hour after birth is the best time to follow up, as the Supermoon of Deer may exhibit different shade variations, such as: yellowish, orange or reddish, due to the interaction with the atmosphere.

Astronomy websites or apps (such as Skywalk, Starchart, Sky Saari or Stellarium) can help you discover the best visibility times in your area, as well as being useful for finding the position of other celestial bodies.

Strawberry Supermoon in June over the Temple of Poseidon in Greece Image: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

It is also when it looks huge because, close to the horizon, we have an optical illusion due to the perspective with terrestrial references, such as buildings and trees.

The next day is also a great observation opportunity, with our satellite still at 100% lighting. She will be born a little later, around 6:40 pm.

supermoon vs ordinary full moon

Supermoon is a somewhat controversial concept, as it is not an astronomical designation, but a popular name.

The term was originally coined by an astrologer, Richard Nolle, in 1979. But today, even NASA talks about supermoons. There are just no official rules for deciding which one qualifies as one.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with or is very close to its perigee, the time of the month when it is closest to Earth. This makes it appear up to 15% larger and 30% brighter in our sky.

The July Full Moon will be “only” 357,418 km from Earth (the closest of the year), and the exact time of perigee is at 6:08 am on the 13th of this month.

For Nolle, the Full Moon must occur within 24 hours (before or after) the exact moment of perigee; so we only have two this year (June and June). Some scientists, on the other hand, consider only distance as a defining factor; for astrophysicist Fred Espenak, the Moons of May, June, July and August are “super”.

Why does it happen?

Due to gravitational influences, the Moon’s orbit around the Earth — as well as those of the planets around the Sun — is not a perfect circle, but an ellipse (a kind of oval).

Therefore, it moves away and approaches our planet during this movement. The point at which it is furthest away is called the apogee (about 400,000 km); the closest, perigee (about 360 thousand km).

Perigee can occur in any of the phases; if it coincides with the Full Moon, we have such a supermoon. Likewise, a Full Moon at apogee can be called a “micromoon”.

Comparison between the sizes of the Full Moon in the sky during its closest approach (supermoon) and maximum distance (micromoon) in 2012 Image: Catalin Paduaru

This whole process is not uncommon; Occurs every month: the Moon takes approximately 28 days to go around the Earth, passing through its four phases.

In the full phase, we have a triple alignment: on one side of the Earth, the Sun; on the opposite side, the Moon, fully illuminated by the influence of the star of our solar system.

Why is it called Deer Supermoon?

Traditionally, full moons are often associated with mystical meanings — which have no astronomical basis — and cultural ones. So much so that Native Americans named all the full moons of the year, associating them with natural phenomena such as seasons, plants and animals.

The full moon in July is called the Deer Supermoon. This refers to the time when the antlers of this type of animal regenerate, in the summer in the Northern Hemisphere (the antlers always fall off in the winter, to lighten the weight and because they break in fights, and grow again in the heat).

Other phenomena to follow in July:

7/15: Conjunction between Moon and Saturn

The Moon, still very full (90% illumination), will be joined by the planet of the rings. From 21:00, Saturn will appear above and to the left of it, like a golden star of fixed brightness.

With telescopes, binoculars, or even a camera with a telephoto lens (zoom lens), it is possible to see more details of bodies, such as the craters of the Moon and the rings of Saturn.

Image: Cedric Allier/Flickr

Between 7/18 and 7/19: Conjunction between Moon and Jupiter

The second brightest planet (after Venus) will do even more beautiful: give our satellite a “kiss”. From midnight on the 18th to the 19th, it will be possible to see Jupiter very close, above and to the left of the Moon.

Emphasizing that, when we talk about conjunctions, we are referring to the Earth’s point of view. In space, bodies are separated by millions of kilometers.

Between 7/20 and 7/21: Conjunction between Mars and Moon

To complete the celestial encounters, the waning moon can be seen close to the red planet.

From 2 am on the 21st, the neighbor Mars will be just below our satellite, like a reddish star. They are, in fact, the two closest bodies to the Solar System.

Between 28 and 29/7: Peak of the Piscis Autrinids meteor shower

The first of a trio of July meteor showers. Active between July 15th and August 10th, it peaks at dawn between the 28th and 29th. The radiant (point where meteors appear to converge) is the constellation of Pisces Australis — not to be confused with Pisces. The best time for observation is between 2 am and 4 am, when it will be highest in the sky.

Just don’t expect too much; it is a light rain, with about five “shooting stars” per hour. The body that originated it is unknown. It could be an ancient comet that has already disintegrated.

Use an astronomical observation app to find the constellation. But there’s no need to stare at this point: meteors radiate from all around.

7/30: Peak of Southern Delta Aquarids and Capricorns meteor showers

It’s the most awaited night of the month. With the peak of two rains coinciding, and a few more remnants of the Piscis Austrinids, optimistic forecasts say it is possible to see up to 30 meteors per hour. Last year, they put on a show in the Brazilian skies.

Meteor shower and the Milky Way in Australia Image: Jalyn Photographs

The Southern Delta Aquarids is the most intense and, as the name says, we observers from the Southern Hemisphere are privileged. Active between July 12 and August 23, it has the radiant in the constellation of Aquarius. Despite generating less bright meteors, the great density is its biggest characteristic, filling the sky with “hazards”.

Alpha Capricornids have the radiant in the constellation of Capricorn and takes place between July 3 and August 15. Despite being weaker, with about five meteors per hour, it has a differential: it usually appears as bright or explosive fireballs (bolides), leaving flashes in the sky, instead of the traditional trails.

Both constellations are close together in the sky, so it’s easier to observe them; the best time is between midnight and 4am. The “off” moon, in the new phase, favors our vision. The following two nights are also good opportunities, with the rains still with intense activity.

No special equipment is needed: all meteors can be seen with the naked eye, from anywhere in the country. Just a clear sky. Try to find the darkest place possible after midnight. Meteors will radiate from the constellation Aquarius, but they can appear anywhere in the sky.

Delta Aquarids comes from remnants of comet 96P/Machholz or P/2008 Y12 (SOHO); Alpha Capricornidas, from 169P/NEAT. They happen every year, when the Earth, in its translational motion around the Sun, crosses the orbit of each comet, where a trail of debris floats. During this period, for about a month, some of these particles hit our atmosphere, causing a meteor shower. The peak occurs when we pass through the most central and dense area of ​​the comet’s wake.

*With text by Marcella Duarte and information from Time and Date and AstroPixels websites