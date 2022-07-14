‘Deer Supermoon’: See Photos of the Phenomenon | Science

This Wednesday (13) the “Supermoon of the Deer” can be seen throughout Brazil, as long as they have favorable weather conditions.
The name of the current phenomenon is related to the time when the antlers of these animals grow back and is part of the tradition of the Algonquin Indian tribe of northeastern Canada.
- ‘Strawberry Supermoon’ visible across Brazil
- Supermoon of the Deer takes place on Wednesday: see tips for observation and curiosities
Similar to the “Strawberry Supermoon”, which happened in June, this is the second time that the natural satellite is at its perigee, the closest point to Earth.
Below, see photos of the phenomenon:
Supermoon of the Deer is seen behind a lighthouse in Saint-Nazaire, France — Photo: Reuters
A flood appears on the horizon in Porto Alegre, in the late afternoon of this Wednesday, July 13, 2022. — Photo: JORGE GUERINO LANSARIN/ENQUADRAR/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
View from the Full Moon this is the biggest moon of the year, called Super Lua dos Cervos, in the city of Santa Maria (RS) this Wednesday, 13th. 1 — Photo: RENAN MATTOS/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚD
Deer supermoon rises in Moscow (Photo: Reuters)
Deer Supermoon rises over a private home in the village of Putilovo, 70 kilometers east of Saint Petersburg, Russia — Photo: AP
Supermoon behind a lighthouse, France — Photo: Reuters
Deer supermoon seen in Saint Petersburg, Russia — Photo: AP
In Russia, Deer Supermoon is seen east of Saint Petersburg — Photo: AP
Deer Supermoon seen behind Cathedral of Our Blessed Lady in Dresden, Germany, — Photo: AP
Deer Supermoon over the Mediterranean Sea, in front of a residential complex, in the coastal town of Mersin, Turkey — Photo: AP
“Supermoon of the Cervos” seen from Camburi Beach, in Vitória — Photo: Vitor Jubini
“Supermoon of the Deer” in Espírito Santo — Photo: Ricardo Medeiros/Rede Gazeta
Image of the “Supermoon of the Deer” seen in the sky of Espírito Santo — Photo: Vitor Jubini/Rede Gazeta
Full moon overlooking Newton Navarro Bridge, in the city of Natal, RN, this Wednesday, 13th. — Photo: CANINDÉ SOARES/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO