Delegate spoke to woman raped by anesthesiologist: “Very shaken”

Rio de Janeiro – Delegate Barbara Lomba, from the Police Station for Assistance to Women of São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, spoke this Wednesday (13/7), with the rape victim of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella, who appears in the video used as evidence. against the doctor. The woman was abused inside the delivery room of the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart,

The investigator spoke with the victim over the phone. According to her, the purpose of the conversation was to gather information about the case and offer solidarity to the woman.

"Very shaken" According to the delegate, the victim only found out about the situation on Wednesday (13/7). "She cried a lot. She is still very shaken. The whole family is shaken", commented the delegate to the G1 portal.