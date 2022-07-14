Delegate spoke to woman raped by anesthesiologist: “Very shaken”

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Delegate spoke to woman raped by anesthesiologist: “Very shaken” 4 Views

Rio de Janeiro – Delegate Barbara Lomba, from the Police Station for Assistance to Women of São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, spoke this Wednesday (13/7), with the rape victim of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella, who appears in the video used as evidence. against the doctor. The woman was abused inside the delivery room of the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart,

The investigator spoke with the victim over the phone. According to her, the purpose of the conversation was to gather information about the case and offer solidarity to the woman.

Anesthetist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, caught raping a pregnant woman during childbirth, photographed preparing anesthesia for surgery. He wears a uniform and mask - Metropolisphoto-anesthetist-giovanni-quintella-calf-accused-rape-pregnant-preparing-anesthesia-surgery

anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella BezerraPlayback / Social networks

Anesthetist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, caught raping a pregnant woman during childbirth, photographed with another medical professional during surgery. He wears a uniform and mask - Metropolisphoto-anesthetist-giovanni-quintella-calf-accused-rape-pregnant-during-surgery-mask

anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella BezerraPlayback / Social networks

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, caught raping a pregnant woman during childbirth, takes a picture with his cell phone in a hospital dressing room mirror. He wears a navy blue medical uniform - Metropolisphoto-anesthetist-giovanni-quintella-calf-accused-rape-pregnant-photo-taker-mirror-dressing room

anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella BezerraPlayback / Social networks

Anesthetist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, caught raping a pregnant woman during childbirth, takes a picture with his cell phone in an elevator mirror. He wears a black suit and blouse - Metropolisphoto-anesthetist-giovanni-quintella-calf-accused-rape-pregnant-photo-taker-mirror-elevator

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra being communicated about the arrest in the actReproduction / Social networks

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

Giovanni Quintella Bezerrareproduction

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, was arrested by delegate Bárbara Lomba after allegedly raping a woman during labor in Rio de Janeiro.Delegate Bárbara Lomba, head of DEAM in São João, speaks to the press about the case of a woman raped in childbirth by anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested by delegate Bárbara Lomba after allegedly raping a woman during laborAline Massuca / Metropolis

Responsible for the arrest of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella, delegate Barbara Lomba believes he may have raped other victimsDelegate Bárbara Lomba, head of DEAM in São João, speaks to the press about the case of a woman raped in childbirth by anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella

Responsible for the arrest of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella, delegate Barbara Lomba believes he may have raped other victimsAline Massuca / Metropolis

Delegate Bárbara Lomba is responsible for investigating the rape during childbirth that may have been committed by anesthesiologist Giovanni QuintellaDelegate Bárbara Lomba, head of DEAM in São João, speaks to the press about the case of a woman raped in childbirth by anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella

Delegate Bárbara Lomba is responsible for investigating the rape during childbirth that may have been committed by anesthesiologist Giovanni QuintellaAline Massuca / Metropolis

Delegate Bárbara Lomba, head of DEAM in São João, speaks to the press about the case of a woman raped in childbirth by anesthesiologist Giovanni QuintellaDelegate Bárbara Lomba, head of DEAM in São João, speaks to the press about the case of a woman raped in childbirth by anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella

Delegate Bárbara Lomba, head of DEAM in São João, speaks to the press about the case of a woman raped in childbirth by anesthesiologist Giovanni QuintellaAline Massuca / Metropolis

Giovanni QuintellaGiovanni Quintella

Giovanni Quintella was transferred from Deam to the Benfica prisonReproduction / TV Globo

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested in the actvideo playback

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

Giovanni Quintella Bezerrareproduction

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

Giovanni Quintella was arrested in the act in the early hours of this Monday (11/7)reproduction

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

He is accused of raping a pregnant woman who was having a cesareanreproduction

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

He graduated from the University Center of Volta Redonda reproduction

Giovanni Quintella BezerraGiovanni Quintella Bezerra

Anesthetist arrested for raping woman in childbirthreproduction

0

“Very shaken”

According to the delegate, the victim only found out about the situation on Wednesday (13/7). “She cried a lot. She is still very shaken. The whole family is shaken”, commented the delegate to the G1 portal.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Seven women are tortured on charges of witchcraft in Peru | World

The Public Ministry of Peru opened an investigation this Tuesday (12) into the case of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved