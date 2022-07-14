Deolane Bezerra ends relationship with her boyfriend and unexpected attitude surprises netizens, says journalist

The relationship between the lawyer and the businessman began earlier this year

left photo (Deolane Bezerra's official Instagram). photo right (Antonio Mandarrari's official Instagram).
Deolane Bezerra is one of the most controversial Brazilian influencers today. The lawyer began to be recognized after engaging in a relationship with MC Kevinwho passed away in 2021, and has since been recognized for being very direct and controversial in her lines.

In early 2022, more precisely in April of that year, the famous began a relationship with businessman Antonio Mandarrari. According to information from Leo Dias, a columnist for Metrópoles, the two stopped following each other on social media for the third time since they started a romance.

In May the couple had broken up due to some disagreements, but a month later, the two resumed their relationship. However, it seems, the agreement between them lasted a short time, since in less than a month, they no longer follow each other on social networks.

So far, the lawyer’s advice has not commented on the matter, so it is not yet known the reason for the possible termination. It is worth mentioning that the two are very discreet in their relationship and do not usually share intimacies with internet users.

