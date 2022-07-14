Diabetic can no longer drive? | Tom Bueno

Personal archive I almost couldn’t renew my driver’s license because of diabetes

I love to drive. I got my driver’s license when I was 18 years old, when I still didn’t have a diagnosis of diabetes. So it’s been 20 years since I’ve had this license to drive. In March of this year the document expired. As usual, I scheduled my renewal on the Poupatempo website, the institution responsible for this type of service in the state of São Paulo.

I arrived on the appointed date and time. I did the whole process and finally went to the office to be evaluated. The doctor who saw me wasn’t the nicest, but she was polite. She asked me a few questions, including an important one that I would never hide: “Do you have any chronic illness?” I didn’t think and answered yes and informed that I was type 1 diabetic.

The doctor wanted to know if I had or have had a hypoglycemic episode (glucose below 70 mg/dl), I replied that it is unlikely that a person with diabetes who needs insulin to survive would not have a hypoglycemic episode and that I try to avoid it, but when that happens happens I deal as soon as possible. At this point, she told me: “People are refusing to renew or release CNH for those who have diabetes because of the risk of vision problems and because of hypoglycemia that poses a risk when people are driving.”

I argued that I had already renewed my driver’s license several times and never had any problems. The doctor said that in recent years there have been many episodes of accidents due to hypoglycemia and also because diabetes is a risk factor for vision. They were taking this “caution” as the validity period of the CNH changed to 10 years and not to five, as it was before.

I explained that I understood that, in fact, in 10 years a person with uncontrolled diabetes may have some complications, including vision, but that I am aware of and I do the treatment properly. She replied, “You, but most don’t.”

The doctor asked me for a medical report proving that I was able to drive without putting my life and the lives of others at risk.

I didn’t have a report. She didn’t even know she would go through this. I decided to show the data from the glucose sensor I use. I said that I did continuous monitoring and had the results of my glucose in the last few days. The doctor looked and said; “this is fantastic, it would be nice if all diabetics had this knowledge and opportunity to use this technology.”

I agreed with her and said that diabetes education is the basis of good treatment.

Then she asked me to take a vision test and authorized me to renew my driver’s license, but did not fail to say that for her people with diabetes should renew their driver’s license every 2 years. In addition, the doctor said that she only authorized it because the exams were normal and I showed knowledge.

Personal archive Information and disease control are key to overcoming obstacles

When I told this on social media, many people told me they had NEVER experienced this, but others reported the same problem recently. I searched the Detran website, which does not detail any information on the subject. Already on the website of the Brazilian Association of Traffic Medicine (Abramet), the only information is from 2004 and says that each case must be evaluated individually by the doctor.

Therefore, answering the question if diabetics can no longer obtain or renew their driver’s license? This will depend on the medical evaluation.

My tip is: keep diabetes under control and avoid complications. Only then will we be “sure” that diabetes will not be a reason to prevent a person from driving.

At www.umdiabetico.com.br you have more information about diabetes and free access to the Diabetes Education Program. Good blood sugars!





