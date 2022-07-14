Do I need to apply to receive the Auxílio Brasil of R$600?

On Tuesday night (12), the Chamber of Deputies approved the Benefits PEC in the 1st round. Among other points, the text defines an increase in the monthly amount of Auxílio Brasil. According to official information, the project that currently pays R$ 400 per month, may increase to R$ 600 per month. The changes take effect in the second half of the year.

Upon approval, some users want to know if they need to make some kind of registration to receive the benefit with the boosted value. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the answer is no. No one has to worry about any application for entry into the program. The selection process follows exactly the same.

Today, the Federal Government selects users through existing databases, such as Cadúnico, for example. The Ministry of Citizenship analyzes the information of each citizen and selects those who meet all the requirement criteria, always respecting the limits of vacancies defined by the space in the budget.

It is also worth remembering that the Benefits PEC has not yet been fully approved by the National Congress. The text has already passed the two required rounds of the Senate, but was only approved in the 1st round of the Chamber of Deputies. There is only one turn left for the text to receive the final stamp of the parliamentarians.

Even in the event of approval and sanction by President Jair Bolsonaro, the entry rules will remain the same. That way, the citizen doesn’t have to worry about any registration. In theory, you don’t need to do anything other than keep your name up to date on the Cadúnico list and wait for the selection.

What are the rules

The entry rules for Auxílio Brasil involve precisely the Cadúnico. To be entitled to the benefit, it is first necessary to have an active and updated account in this system. Entry on the list is the responsibility of the prefectures of each municipality.

In addition to being part of Cadúnico, citizens also need to have a per capita income between R$0 and R$105. This is the social group that includes Brazilians who are in extreme poverty in the country.

Those with a per capita income that varies between R$106 and R$210 are also entitled to the benefit. However, in this case it is necessary to live with a pregnant woman or at least a minor under 21 to be entitled to the balance.

New selections in Auxílio Brasil

Every month, the Ministry of Citizenship makes new entries in Auxílio Brasil. However, the number of selections usually varies depending on the moment. Between the months of May and June, for example, just over 10,000 Brazilians managed to enter.

For July, there is still no official forecast from the Ministry of Citizenship. The folder usually publishes the numbers only after the beginning of the month’s payments, which in this case take place in the next week.

In August, the Federal Government intends to insert more than 2 million Brazilians at once, which could end the so-called waiting list for the program. For that, it would be necessary to approve the Benefits PEC.