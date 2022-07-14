Do you practice empathy? Here are 3 habits that only empathic people have

There are some feelings that are considered positive and that help people to take good decisions throughout life. Especially when thinking about a beneficial social life, empathy is one of the feelings that should be exalted within any human being.

According to several recent researches, empathy is a feeling that has the potential to help other people and also the individual himself. That’s because it awakens connections in the brain that release feel-good hormones that make the body work properly.

What is empathy?

Empathy can be understood as the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Thus, it is possible to simulate the feelings of the other within one’s own being. In this way, it is possible to awaken positive feelings and work on a sense of community.

Check out some common characteristics that all empathic people have that can help the mind work in a positive way. You can start awakening your empathic sense from now on by exercising each of the habits described below.

1 – Curiosity about other people

A characteristic of empathy is an interest in curiosity for the other. After all, if empathy is precisely the ability to put yourself in the other person’s shoes, it is natural for it to arouse curiosity about other people’s feelings.

2 – Absence of prejudices

Empathy does not match prejudice, so empathetic people tend to dismantle their prejudices. The commonalities are stronger and prevail over the bad pre-judgments made on anyone.

3 – Helping others

Taking the two previous factors into account, it is possible to deduce that someone with a lot of empathy is more open to helping other people. After all, by feeling what the next person feels, it is easier to understand each person’s pain and contribute to healing them.