Do you want to leave Nubank? Discover 3 account options that still earn 100% of the CDI from day one

The change in the automatic income of the accounts of the Nubank provoked revolt from many fintech customers.

As of July 25, the digital bank will begin to implement a new rule under which NuConta will begin to earn 100% of the CDI only after the deposit completes 30 days in the account.

That is, whoever needs the money before this deadline will not receive anything for the funds that were left in the account.

From the 31st day onwards, the customer will receive the income for the 30 days that the money was deposited and the account will have daily income again.

It is worth noting that the income from funds that were withdrawn before a month in the Nubank account had the bite of the IOF (Tax on Financial Operations), which has a regressive rate ranging from 96% on the first day to 3% on the 29th.

In other words, a customer who moves their account a lot is likely not going to feel much of a change on NuConta. Those who withdraw the money within 30 days will leave money on the table.

Nubank’s announcement was made in conjunction with the launch of a new functionality of the application: Caixinhas. They allow you to save money in an organized way and offer different income possibilities.

I have already explained in this article what Nubank intends with this. If you are among the customers who didn’t like the news, now I’m going to give you three options of lace accounts that continue to offer daily profitability since day 1 of the deposit.

1 – Itau

How much does it yield: 100% of CDI, daily liquidity (business days), no balance limit.

Fees: income tax only. Iti does not charge IOF. The amount shown on the account is already tax deducted. It is worth remembering that the percentage of IR that is levied on earnings is regressive. This means that the longer you leave your money yielding, the lower the percentage of income tax that will be charged on it.

Functionalities: payment of bills, free transfers, personal loan, credit and debit card with no annual fee. In addition, two days after Nubank launched the Caixinhas, iti announced the solution to all customers My goals, which allows you to distribute your balance and organize your finances to achieve different goals. All these balances, as well as the original account, follow the 100% CDI yield rule and no IOF charge. Values ​​can be redeemed at any time, including weekends, and goals can be adjusted whenever necessary.

2 – PicPay

How much does it yield: 102% of CDI, daily liquidity (business days) for amounts up to R$100 thousand. The surplus yields 100% of the CDI.

Fees: income tax only. PicPay does not charge IOF*. The amount that appears on the account is already tax-deducted. It is worth remembering that the percentage of IR that is levied on income is regressive. This means that the longer you leave your money earning, the lower the percentage of income tax that will be charged on it.

Functionalities: cashback, payment of slips, payment with QR code, free transfers, personal loan, credit and debit card with no annual fee. PicPay also has a marketplace where you can load credits on your cell phone and transport card, buy gift cards from other apps, such as iFood, Netflix, and other options.

*: After the publication of this report, SD received a message from a PicPay customer stating that fintech has changed the model of the digital account, on which IOF is now levied. Sought, PicPay did not confirm the information.

3 – Mercado Pago

How much does it yield: 100% of CDI, daily liquidity (business days), but the balance must be equal to or greater than R$100.

Fees: income tax only. Mercado Pago does not charge IOF. The amount shown on the account is already tax deducted. It is worth remembering that the percentage of IR that is levied on earnings is regressive. This means that the longer you leave your money yielding, the lower the percentage of income tax that will be charged on it.

Functionalities: buying and selling cryptocurrencies, payment of boletos, payment with QR code, free transfers, personal loan, credit card without annuity.

