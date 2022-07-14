Does tomato seed cause kidney stones? | nutrition

What is popularly spoken by the elders often ends up, over time, becoming a popular belief. How not to sleep with wet hair and protect your feet from the cold so you don’t get the flu or drink mango with milk, among other things. Another food myth like this is the issue of tomato seeds causing kidney stones. Some people believe this, but is it true? To find out, the I Athlete talked to nutritionist Michelle Ferreira and urologist Vinícius Terra. And according to the two, no: tomato seeds do not cause kidney stones. However, it is possible to understand the popular belief because of the presence of oxalate, a substance that can contribute to the appearance of kidney stones. But it’s important to point out that oxalate is found in tomatoes as a whole, not just in their seeds.

+ Lycopene, beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein: the power of the colorful plate

1 of 2 Tomato seeds do not cause kidney stones — Photo: Istock Getty Images Tomato seeds do not cause kidney stones — Photo: Istock Getty Images

You oxalates are the salts of oxalic acid, which is not naturally digested by the human body, and can even be considered toxic when ingested in high concentrations, above 1500 mg. And it’s not just a tomato specificity, much less just its seeds. Oxalate accumulates in all plant tissues, that is, in leaves, stems, roots and also in the seeds of various foods. Because of these issues of incompatibility with the human organism, he is eliminated from the body through urine. And then comes the risk factor for kidney stones, as the doctor explains:

– Oxalate is an ion and has a complex ability to bind calcium, which is poorly soluble in urine, forming kidney stones. When a person makes an inadequate consumption of water, calcium together with oxalate, both from food, can precipitate in the form of calcium oxalate, forming kidney stones. About 80% of kidney stones are composed of calcium oxalate.1 to 10 % are calcium phosphate stones, 10 % are struvite (magnesian triple ammonia phosphate) stones, 9 % are uric acid stones and 1 % are cystine, urate or drug-related stones, according to studies – teaches the urologist.

Although tomato seeds get a bad name, oxalate is also easily found in many other foods such as leafy vegetables, oilseeds, roots and flours. Oxalic acid is also present in very popular foods such as spinach, beets, wheat, almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, star fruit, flaxseeds, beans, soybeans and even cocoa. Tomatoes are not even on the list of foods with the highest levels of oxalate, such as raw spinach, sweet potatoes and rhubarb, for example.

In contrast, a tomato and tomato-based diet is rich in lycopenenutrient associated with fighting free radicals and reducing the risk of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer, especially prostate and breast cancer. In addition to improving semen quality in men with fertility problems. Therefore, according to nutritionist Michelle Ferreira, the benefits of tomatoes in a diet should never be discarded, just as the fruit should not be left out of human consumption.

But what about those who suffer from kidney stones, what should they do?

As the so-called kidney stones cause high levels of pain, be careful in this case. A diet to prevent kidney stones, aimed at people who already suffer from the problem, should have a low daily oxalate intake. Do not exceed the consumption of 50 mg per day of the substance. On average, 100 grams of raw tomatoes contain about 60 mg of oxalate. When scalded, however, there is a significant reduction. The consumption of cooked tomatoes or in the form of sauces would maintain the availability of lycopene and reduce that of oxalate, thus being a good solution.

– A study carried out by the University of São Paulo and published in the journal Nutrivisa in 2017, it compared the levels of oxalic acid in samples of fresh ripe red tomatoes, tomato paste and industrialized tomato sauce. In the results obtained, it was concluded that the levels of oxalic acid are higher in fresh tomato samples. Therefore, to decrease the amount of oxalate in foods, avoid eating them raw. Blanch in boiling water and discard the water. – guides the nutritionist on the most appropriate form of consumption.

It is a highly powerful antioxidant, capable of protecting against cholesterol oxidation and, therefore, protecting against heart disease. In addition, this substance strengthens the immune system, stimulating the fight against malignant and cancer cells. This is because the body is not able to synthesize lycopene. For this reason, a diet of foods that contain this substance is necessary to help prevent these diseases.

Against kidney stones, the secret is in the water

An important tip from experts to avoid kidney stones is adequate water intake.

Consume around 35 ml of water per kilogram of body.

Example: if you weigh 65 kilos, multiply your weight by 35. The result will be the amount of milliliters recommended to drink per day, at least, that is: 65 x 35 = 2,575 ml of water per day, minimum.

Also according to nutritionist Michelle Ferreira, in the case of tomatoes, the ideal and safest consumption is tomato in the form of saucebecause in addition to decreasing the oxalate content, it increases the bioavailability of lycopene, as this antioxidant is better absorbed when heated and mixed with a good source of fat.

Functional tomato sauce recipe

2 of 2 Learn a special recipe for homemade, functional and healthy tomato sauce — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images Learn a special recipe for homemade, functional and healthy tomato sauce — Photo: Disclosure/Getty Images

8 ripe organic tomatoes (preferably Italian type)

1/2 teacup of olive oil

3 minced garlic cloves

1 cup of olive oil to finish

1 carrot

Salt to taste.

Chop the garlic cloves into small pieces or squeeze with a juicer; Beat the tomatoes and carrots in the blender with the olive oil (if you prefer, you can remove the skin); Heat two tablespoons of oil in a pan and fry the garlic; Then add the beaten tomatoes and let it boil until it has a puree consistency; Turn off the heat and add the salt and the rest of the olive oil; Place in a glass container and store in the fridge for five days or in the freezer for up to 60 days.