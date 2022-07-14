Dollar and euro with the same value: what it means and why it matters – Economy

O euro it’s the dollar American currency are trading at a rate of nearly 1 to 1 for the first time in nearly two decades, when the European currency was in its infancy.

The euro has been losing ground against the dollar since the beginning of the year, when it hovered around $1.13; in the midst of an aggressive initiative to combat inflation in the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), along with the wider global upheavals caused by the invasion of Ukraine by the Russia. This Wednesday, the 13th, the European currency came to operate below 1 dollar, at US$ 0.9998. the lowest level in 20 years, but then bounced back. At 5:17 pm, the euro was trading at $1.005 – barely above par.

A stronger dollar could lower the price of commodities such as grains and perhaps alleviate the relentless inflation that has sent household and business expenses soaring. But experts say the euro’s retreat also hints at a slower pace in global trade, raising concerns of a recession.

Here are some of the ways this can affect consumers, businesses and travelers.

Why is the euro falling against the dollar?

It is a combination of factors, the main one being the war in Ukraine. The conflict has crippled food supplies and sent energy prices soaring around the world, especially impacting the European Union, where many countries rely heavily on Russian imports of fossil fuels.

As part of a pressure campaign against its eastern neighbour, the 27 countries of the European Union have gradually abandoned Russian oil, while Moscow has abruptly reduced gas flows. This increased spending by Europeans, who were already recovering from the pandemic.

In the US, the Fed has aggressively raised interest rates, putting pressure on Treasury yields and making greenbacks more attractive to investors than the euro. The US central bank raised interest rates three times in 2022 and has signaled that it has four more hikes planned as part of its strategy to rein in inflation.

O European central bank should also raise interest rates to bring inflation back to the 2% target, but at a slower pace than the US: with a planned 0.25% interest rate hike in July, while it is widely expected that the Fed raises its rate by 0.75%, as it did in June.

The dollar is considered a safe haven and has gained traction as investors grapple with an uncertain playing field in Europe and elsewhere.

“We expect the dollar to continue to benefit from its safe haven status for international investors and commercial interests, particularly given the more precarious situation in Europe’s economy,” RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas wrote in late April. as the dollar gained in value.

What does parity mean for the euro?

Despite concerns, some analysts described the euro-dollar parity as a “psychological” milestone that would not necessarily be a game-changer for the currency, which was already well below its 2008 peak when it hovered around $1.60. .

However, “it is worth waiting for the Europe no longer escapes soft market guarantees and modest equities, so pressure on the single currency may continue for the foreseeable future,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior analyst at foreign exchange trading platform FxPro.

He noted that central banks and policymakers on the continent will be “forced to respond” to devaluation concerns.

“The psychological impact is clearly important and investors are going to be very focused” on the market, flows and liquidity, according to an analysis by Deutsche Bank Research, which said on Tuesday it did not anticipate “an unusual risk profile” due to to par.

What does this mean for businesses and consumers?

The shift in global currencies can have a profound effect on companies that sell their products abroad or rely on foreign raw materials to produce them. It can also impact the price of commodities, such as grains, which have a direct relationship with consumers.

European companies selling their goods abroad may find that the weaker currency makes their exports more attractive because the buyer’s currency will be more valuable compared to the euro.

But any gains from exports could be overshadowed by the increase in inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro, which means that any imported products or raw materials will become more expensive. Exchange rate swings can create winners and losers, depending on the mix of imports and exports.

Some experts interpret the weaker currency as a sign of slower economic growth for Europe.

As the euro falls, “it is becoming increasingly clear that the eurozone is heading for a recession, even with tighter financial conditions than the US or Japan,” tweeted Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of Economics. International Finance (IIF).

Us USAa stronger dollar presents a different set of problems and opportunities.

That could hurt US exports abroad because the purchasing power of foreign importers is weakened. It will also affect currency conversions on repatriated earnings for US multinationals, Comerica Wealth Management chief investment officer John Lynch said in a note on Tuesday.

Commodities such as grains and industrial-grade metals have become more expensive recently, but a stronger dollar could help contain prices, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management.

“The strong dollar lowers global commodity prices as most commodities are priced in dollars,” Hatfield said in a note. “We anticipate that inflation will begin to decline substantially in the second half of the year as commodity prices are reflected in price indices.”

What do euro and dollar values ​​mean for tourists?

It will become more expensive for Europeans and people earning salaries in euros to travel abroad and spend in US dollars.

For Americans who consider Europe a popular travel destination, the nearly 1-to-1 ratio means they will not only have an easier time deciphering prices, but also greater purchasing power when visiting eurozone destinations like France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Greece.

Currency dynamics could also benefit Americans traveling outside the eurozone. The US dollar is up against the Mexican peso, Canadian and Australian dollars, and the South Korean won over the past month.

For Brazilians, it will be cheaper to travel to Eurozone countries in Europe and shop in Euros – although both the Dollar and Euro are high in relation to recent years. The difference between the prices of products in Europe and the US tends to decrease. / TRANSLATION BY ROMINA CÁCIA, WITH REPORT FROM THE ESTADÃO