Dollar approaches BRL 5.50 with a more aggressive Fed view; Goldman sees real among more sensitive currencies and revises forecasts

This Thursday’s session (14th) is a fall for the real against the dollar. At 11:06 am (Brasília time), the US currency jumped 1.46%, to BRL 5.484 on purchase and BRL 5.485 on sale, after a high of BRL 5.49 in the domestic market, following the strength of the currency in terms global markets as bets grow that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy more aggressively than previously estimated by financial markets.

The adoption of a 1 percentage point rate hike by the US central bank at its next meeting later this month is already the most likely scenario according to some market indicators after US inflation renews a new high of more than 40. years in June.

It is worth noting that, the day before, Goldman Sachs significantly raised expectations for the dollar against the real in three months, citing “high short-term risks” for some emerging currencies in a weak euro scenario, uncertainties about Chinese growth , high interest rates in the US and a decline in commodities.

The bank now sees the dollar at R$5.50 after three months, compared to R$4.70 in the previous scenario. The six-month projection jumped from R$4.80 to R$5.30, while the 12-month projection was maintained at R$5.00.

The American bank’s professionals also said that the real, despite the recent depreciation, still carries a positive surprise in the year’s performance of around 10%, which, for Goldman Sachs, suggests room for extra devaluation of the exchange rate.

“The case for a further decline in the real likely depends more on recessionary concerns leading to a sustained decline in oil prices,” the bank’s analysts said.

Evidencing the weaknesses of the domestic exchange, Goldman Sachs places the real among the currencies with the highest “beta” (a measure of sensitivity) to potential negative scenarios.

In a scenario in which expectations for the growth of the Chinese economy and the prices of raw materials decline, the exchange rate could plummet 9.2%. With a more “hawkish” Fed (inclined to tighten monetary policy more tightly), the devaluation would be 7.6%.

In Brazil, the negative news about the fiscal exacerbated the pessimism coming from international markets. The day before, the Chamber of Deputies approved in the second round the PEC dos Auxílios, which expands and creates new benefit programs less than three months before the October elections, with a forecast of expenses outside the spending ceiling. The proposal is expected to be enacted later this week.

For Alberto Ramos, director of macroeconomic research for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, “the announced measures will, in some cases, lead to a bad distribution of resources in the economy and could have a lasting impact on public finances”. He also adds that new stimulus to the population may make it difficult for the Central Bank to contain inflation.

“Furthermore, another constitutional amendment that allows spending beyond the spending cap is a negative development in that it leads to further erosion of key fiscal anchors.”

José Faria Júnior, director of Wagner Investimentos, highlights that, with the beginning of the parliamentary recess in Brasília, there may be a reduction in noise in the market.

On the other hand, the dollar is extremely strong in the world and commodities are falling, such as metals and grains, which weakens the Brazilian currency.

“Looking at the past as a guide, the spot dollar was traded for short periods above R$5.50. The market is very dangerous, but it is likely that we will have accommodation at this level”, he evaluates.

In a report this week, Morgan Stanley highlighted that, with about 12 weeks left until Brazil’s presidential elections, political noise is expected to remain high, as the two candidates who appear ahead in polls (Lula and Jair Bolsonaro) begin campaigning more actively, potentially heightening market concern about Brazil’s fiscal anchor in 2023.

Meanwhile, the external scenario is likely to continue to deteriorate, exacerbating local pressures. Thus, in addition to potential domestic pressures in Brazil, the bank’s analysts expect renewed strength from the dollar in the coming months. They see the DXY, the dollar index against a basket of six strong rivals, peaking at 112 in the third quarter of 2022. On Thursday, it hit 108, hovering around new highs in two decades.

“Of course, this should create additional upward pressure for the dollar against the real, especially if fiscal uncertainty continues to increase,” notes Morgan.

This Thursday, Santander Brasil increased its projections for the dollar at the end of 2022 (R$5.15 to R$5.30), 2023 (R$5.00 to R$5.15) and 2024 (R$5.00 to R$5.15). 5.10 to R$5.20), attributing the change to a combination of a more hostile global environment and increased domestic macroeconomic uncertainties.

(with information from Reuters and Estadão Content)

