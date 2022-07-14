Dollar closes down, but still above R$ 5.40 | Economy

The dollar closed down on Wednesday (13), even after consumer inflation in the United States accelerated last month above expectations, reaching the highest annual rate in 40 and a half years. Even so, it continued above R$ 5.40.

The US currency retreated 0.6% to R$5.4056. See more quotes.

The day before, the dollar rose 1.27%, sold at R$ 5.4385 – the highest closing level since January 26 (5.4421).

With today’s result, it accumulates a high of 2.62% in the week and 3.30% in the month. In the year, it still has a devaluation of 3.04% against the real.

What is messing with the markets?

As central banks tighten financial conditions, China struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic and Europe remains mired in energy worries, with the threat of Russian gas supply threatening, the prospect of a global recession is gaining. body.

Investors again expressed concern about China’s economy this week, due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 in the country, which could lead to the adoption of a new round of measures to restrict the country’s economic activity. In addition to the impact on commodity prices, the scenario makes it difficult to normalize global supply chains, a factor that continues to hinder the fall in inflation around the world.

In Brazil, assets have been pressured by the disarray of public accounts. The Chamber is trying to complete the approval of the Benefits PEC, which increases government spending by around R$41 billion outside the spending ceiling. Dubbed the “PEC Kamikaze” or “PEC Electoral”, the package reignited fears of fiscal uncontrol and further pressure on interest rates and inflation.

Local agents also reflect the retail sales volume data released today by the IBGE – in May, growth was 0.1%, fifth consecutive month of high, but the worst performance of the indicator this year.