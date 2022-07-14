Dollar on the rise, recession in sight: why US inflation affects Brazil | Economy

For Brazil, the data is also quite negative. The trend is for emerging currencies such as the real to depreciate and the dollar to strengthen, which was one of the main drivers of inflation here. There is also a risk of a downturn in global economies, which could harm the country in foreign trade.

Gasoline and food drive US inflation in June

Why does the euro’s fall below par with the dollar matter?

The power of rising prices in the US should force the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, to continue raising interest rates in the country. In June, the Fed raised 0.75 percentage points, the biggest hike in the base rate since 1994.

And whenever there are higher rates there, international investors tend to leave emerging countries and give preference to US Treasury bonds, considered the safest assets in the world.

The trend, therefore, is for the financial market to react with falls in stock markets around the world, high future interest rates and appreciation of the dollar against emerging currencies.

Central Bank members hope to continue rapid monetary tightening

The main concern is that, even with the increase in interest rates that began in March, US inflation remains “spread” across several items in the consumer basket – and persistent.

In addition to the economic incentives granted during the coronavirus pandemic, which filled the pockets of Americans, the stoppages in production chains due to the Covid outbreaks and the war in Ukraine, both factors that impact the distribution of products.

It turns out that, even with some improvement in economic logistics and a certain drop in commodity prices in recent months, prices continue to rise in the service sector, for example.

“It is far from what the Fed would like to see, of inflation converging on target. The result is the ‘icing on the cake’ for a new increase of 0.75 percentage points in the country’s interest rates”, says Victor Beyruti, economist at Guide Investimentos.

In addition to all the immediate effects on the market, a more aggressive rate hike in the US renews the perception that it will be difficult to decelerate inflation in developed economies without causing a recession.

“To get back to more reasonable inflation numbers, the Fed is going to have to act tough on interest rates and maybe even trigger a recession,” says Fernando Fenolio, chief economist at WHG.

Brazil has the 4th highest unemployment rate and 5th highest inflation in South America

For Brazil, the scenario also translates into an injection for inflation. The effect of the appreciation of the American currency is usually upwards in products such as fuel, energy, logistics and food. These are products that are already the villains of our price hike.

Food producers, for example, prefer to export their products at a valued dollar than to sell to national industries. The effect is a decrease in domestic supply and an increase in prices.

For fuels, the logic is similar. As the barrel of oil is quoted in the US currency, it gets more expensive as the real gets weaker.

And, since the policy of international price parity (PPI) was introduced by Petrobras in 2016, the market has tried to match the price of gasoline at the refinery with the international value. That is, the readjustments are the result of fluctuations in oil prices and exchange rates.

A case of a global recession would have a similar effect. With fewer dollars coming in due to the decrease in trade, federal revenue, investments by exporting companies and a further weakening of the real could worsen.

Understand what PEC Kamikaze is

Well positioned in the commodities market, the Brazilian currency appreciated at the beginning of the year with the increase in commodity prices due to the war in Ukraine. For those who invested in emerging countries, Russia was no longer an option, which brought a flow of dollars to the country.

But the exchange rate rose again since the end of May with the interest rate hike carried out by the Fed and the loosening of internal care with public accounts. In June alone, the dollar rose more than 10% against the real.

The measures adopted by the Jair Bolsonaro government to contain the price of fuel renewed the crisis of investor confidence that the country takes its fiscal policy seriously. An example is the “PEC Kamikaze”, pending in Congress, which increases public spending for electoral purposes.

The PEC foresees, for example, an increase in the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 and the creation of a R$1,000 “voucher” for self-employed truck drivers by the end of the year. But, as a recent report by the g1the proposal designed to bring some relief to the population’s pocket may end up worsening the financial situation of families.