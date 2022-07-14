Drauzio Varella confesses and reveals that he has smoked marijuana

Drauzio Varella confessed to having smoked marijuana in an interview this week. The revelation came during the doctor’s participation in the podcast Podpah, led by digital influencers Igor Cavalari, aka Igão, and Thiago Marques, aka Mythic. In a relaxed chat, the doctor also proposed an education related to drugs.

At Podaph, Drauzio Varella denied that marijuana could be considered the “gateway” to harder drugs, such as crack. “Is not. There are several studies showing that it is not”, said the doctor. “I see people saying to children: ‘Damn kills, you’re going to die…’. That’s a lie. Have you ever seen someone smoke a joint and starve to death?”

“There is no such thing. By the way, if you could die by smoking a joint, I don’t think there was anyone alive here”, fired Drauzio, making the podcast team laugh. “I agree, there would be no Podpah”, admitted Igão. The revelation of the Fantastic’s doctor followed: “I wouldn’t be here, either.”

The confession made the presenters laugh even more. “That conversation wouldn’t exist”, mocked Mítico. Throughout the podcast, Drauzio Varella spoke openly about various topics, such as the dangers of electronic cigarettes and the difficulty of giving up nicotine addiction, comparing addiction to crack use.

“You lie to the child when you say drugs kill. What drugs? Drugs are completely different from each other. Marijuana doesn’t kill. You have to teach the child saying: ‘Drugs are good’. If it didn’t give you pleasure, nobody used it. Why would you blow smoke in your lungs or sniff dust if you don’t enjoy it?” Drauzio Varella

The expert proposed that children be educated on the subject. “It’s one thing for you to be 32 and smoking weed. Another thing is a boy of 12, because that will interfere with the formation of the central nervous system. This could be a problem he will carry with him for the rest of his life. So we can’t be permissive like that.”

Watch the excerpt from Drauzio Varella’s interview with Podpah: