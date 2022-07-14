Due to lack of anesthesiologist, 13-year-old boy waits for surgery at HEC for 10 days

Photo: Personal Archive

With abdominal pain, teenager Pedro Soares Bonfim, 13, has been waiting for surgery to remove a gallbladder stone since July 4th, at the State Children’s Hospital (HEC), in Feira de Santana.

According to the boy’s mother, Faina Nascimento Soares, Pedro has already been admitted to the unit due to a health problem and needs urgent surgery, but according to the doctor who attended him, the hospital does not have an anesthesiologist, and therefore reason could not schedule the procedure.

“Pedro has been having abdominal pain for about 4 or 5 months and I have taken him to the State Children’s Hospital. The first time he was seen there, the doctor said he had gas and sent him home. So I did an ultrasound on my own in the private network and took him to a pediatrician, who diagnosed gallstones. This pain has only increased and so I took him in severe pain to the HEC on June 10, where he took all the medication. The doctor gave a report and guided the return to the outpatient department, to find out the day of the surgery. This return was scheduled for July 4, at noon, with the hospital’s surgical team. On that day, I was told that there was no way to schedule a date, as I was without an anesthesiologist, and the professional in the area who had it was for more complex cases”, he reported.

Pedro’s mother reported that, due to the pain and discomfort, her son is unable to go to school.

“He is not going to school, because he feels pain, he gets sick when he eats something, his belly hurts and in that he continues to follow the diet prescribed by the doctor. I earnestly ask for a position from the hospital, because they asked me to wait. On the day of the consultation, on the 4th, the doctor informed that they would put his name on the priority list, because he had already been hospitalized, he had already been there other times and when there was an anesthesiologist available, that the hospital would contact me, just It’s been a while and they haven’t heard from you.

Faina Soares also complained that the telephone number provided by the hospital for contact is not answered. “The phone they gave me falls into a music box and no one answers. I am no longer able to go back there because a new appointment was not scheduled and the doctor told me to return only if Pedro felt severe pain, for him to go to the emergency room and if that did not happen I was to wait for the hospital to enter contact me”, lamented the mother.

To Acorda Cidade, the State Children’s Hospital, sent the following note:

The State Children’s Hospital (HEC) informs that it has a complete medical team. The case will be monitored and the appropriate measures will be taken.

Acorda Cidade also contacted the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab) and is awaiting a return.

