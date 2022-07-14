Echo Show with Alexa is up to R$400 cheaper on Prime Day 2022

“Prime Day 2022” is coming to an end, but there’s still time to secure your Echo Show from R$399. Promotional prices on Alexa-enabled devices continue until 11:59 pm this Wednesday (13) or while supplies last .

Check out the models with exclusive offers for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Echo Show 5

The 2nd generation device has a 5-inch screen; It is compatible with Spotify, Netflix and Prime Video and allows you to control smart devices at home. In the offer, the product is R$ 200 cheaper, leaving for R$ 399. This amount can still be paid in up to 10 installments of R$ 39.90 without interest.

Echo Show 8

With a larger 8-inch screen, the Amazon device allows you to make video calls with a 13-megapixel camera. The Echo Show can also be used as a decorative item, displaying photos from Facebook, as if it were a digital photo frame.

Echo Show 10

The differential of this model is that it has movement, with the 10.1-inch screen moving towards the user, as he speaks. This means you can move around during a video conference, with the Echo Show’s screen always in view.

Echo Show 15

It is the newest one launched by Amazon, having a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution (1080p). The Echo Show 15 is framed in a frame, so it can be wall mounted or placed on a compatible stand. The product is selling BRL 400 cheaper, at BRL 1,499.

Take advantage and check out the latest Prime Day 2022 deals on Amazon:

