Eight fans are arrested after invasion in Santos x Corinthians

Eight fans were arrested after the invasion on the field in Vila Belmiro during Santos’ 1-0 victory over Corinthians, yesterday (13), for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The invaders were referred to the Special Criminal Court (Jecrim) which confirmed the number of detainees also reported by Peixe. In the summary, however, the report is of seven people arrested.

“It was informed by the match delegate, Mr Wilson Roberto Santoro, that seven fans who invaded the field were arrested and sent to Jecrim, however, until the closing of this summary, no police record number was informed”, says the signed document. by referee Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima.

One of these fans went up and attacked goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians. The blow didn’t quite hit him because Marcos Leonardo and security reduced the attacker’s speed. Lighted flags and throwing objects and bombs in the field were also recorded. After 4-0 at Neo Química Arena, Peixe was eliminated.

Santos can be punished by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). At first, the framework will be in article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), which deals with disorders in the sports square. Depending on the seriousness of the case, the penalty can reach the loss of field orders, in addition to a fine of up to R$ 100 thousand.



The prosecutor’s office has the power to request a stadium ban in response to episodes of violence. But this hypothesis, at first, is ruled out. The scenario can change if there is a realization that the club will not guarantee security for the next matches.

Santos did not comment until the publication of this report. The club should issue a statement on the matter during this Thursday (14).

Article 213 of the CBJD in full

Art. 213. Failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing:

I — disorders in your sports arena;

II — invasion of the field or venue of the sporting event;

III — throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event.

PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100.00 (one hundred reais) to BRL 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais).

§ 1 When the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the practice entity may be punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches, events or equivalent, when participating of the official competition.

§ 2 If the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is made by the opposing entity’s fans, both the host entity and the opposing entity will be punishable, but only when proven that they also contributed to the fact.

§ 3 Proof of the identification and arrest of the perpetrators of the disorder, invasion or launch of objects, with presentation to the competent police authority and registration of a report contemporary to the event, exempts the entity from responsibility, and other means of proof sufficient to demonstrate the absence of liability.