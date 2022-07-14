Elvis Presley: 4 houses the star lived in during his life – Casa Vogue

+



Graceland Mansion, where Elvis lived most of his life (Photo: Reproduction)

This Thursday (14), one day after the world rock daythe biopic of Elvis Presley hits theaters to thrill fans and admirers of the acclaimed artist on the music scene. In the film, Austin Butler, who plays the singer, presents decades of the artist’s history and his rise to fame.

read more

With landscapes of the United States, Elvis brings the dynamics of the icon’s trajectory with his manager and also presents his sources of inspiration over the years. To let you in on the production, we tell you details about the houses that the King of Rock lived in during his journey. Check out!

Graceland Mansion (Memphis, Tennessee)

The glamorous Graceland (Photo: Reproduction)

gracelandthe famous mansion of Elvis Presley, in Memphis, and the second most visited home in the United States, was purchased by the singer in 1957, when he was just 22 years old. It was there that the artist lived until his death in 1977.

O luxurious property has 23 rooms full of objects and pieces from America from the 50s. In the white room, a grand piano stands out, but not more than thematic decoration of peacock.

Living room (Photo: reproduction)

on the lands of graceland there is also a game room, entertainment room, two private planes, a swimming pool and the iconic cadillac from Elvis.

Games room (Photo: Playback)

Swimming pool (Photo: Reproduction)

Birth house (Tupelo, Mississippi)

Elvis birth house (Photo: Disclosure)

Considered the main attraction of Tupelo, Mississippi, city of Elvis Presley, this two-room house is where the singer was born, in 1935, with his twin brother. With a bucolic air, the small property was reconstituted to be exactly the same as it was when he was born.

Decorated house and open to visitors (Photo: Reproduction)

Presley’s birthplace (Photo: Reproduction)

To further enhance the singer’s history, the space also has a park full of Elvis statues and a museum with artifacts related to the artist. In addition church that the Presley family attended was transferred to the place, making the experience even more complete.

Church attended by the Presley family (Photo: Reproduction)

All environments are open to the public and tickets can be purchased through the website (click here).

Childhood home (Tupelo, Mississippi)

Elvis Presley’s childhood home is up for auction. See photos (Photo: Publicity)

Around the corner from the house where Elvis was born is the place where the singer spent most of his childhood, also in tupelo. The three-bedroom, 384 m² property was assembled and dismantled several times, and is currently being auctioned for around R$200,000.

Elvis Presley’s childhood home is up for auction. See photos (Photo: Publicity)

Mansion in the 1960s (Beverly Hills, Los Angeles)

House has a privileged view of Los Angeles (Photo: reproduction)

Elvis Presley lived with his family in the 1960s in a mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The property was built in 1951 and is over 794 m² with a swimming pool, tennis court, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and glass walls in every room.

Living room of the mansion in LA (Photo: reproduction)

Spa area (Photo: reproduction)

In the outdoor area, there is also a spa and privileged view of the City of Angels. Before being put up for sale, the house was available for rent. Can you imagine spending a few days in a house that once belonged to a star of rock?