Energias do Brasil (ENBR3) and construction companies release previews, Americanas (AMER3) has a new IR director and more news

This Thursday’s corporate news (14) highlights EDP (ENBR3) which presented a preview of 2Q22 with a 3% increase in the volume of energy distributed.

MRV (MRVE3) recorded R$2.6 billion in net sales in the second quarter, up 26.2% on the year.

Iguatemi (IGTI11) had a 30% increase in sales in the 2nd quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2019.

Meanwhile, Americanas (AMER3) announced the hiring of Fabiana Freire Oliver for the position of IR executive director.

Check out more highlights:

MRV (MRVE3) recorded R$2.6 billion in net sales in the second quarter of 2022, 26.2% higher than the R$2.06 billion in the same period last year and 49.3% higher than o R$ 1.7 billion registered in the first quarter.

In part, the increase in net sales follows the higher value of launches on a quarterly basis, up 21.8%, and also the increase in the average price on an annual basis, of 10.9%.

Cyrela’s net contracted sales (CYRE3) totaled R$ 1.622 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The value is 4% higher than that recorded in the same period last year and 24% higher than the accumulated from January to March this year, according to previews. operational.

From April to June 2022, Cyrela launched 13 projects, totaling a General Sales Volume (PSV) of BRL 2.326 billion, up 21% from BRL 1.929 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2021 and 124% above the first quarter of 2022 (R$ 1.038 billion).

Iguatemi (IGTI11) reported its operational preview for the second quarter of 2022, stating that its tenants’ sales in the period totaled R$4.3 billion, a record for the period and representing a 30.2% increase over the same period. 2019, pre-pandemic.

Same-store sales rose 31% from April to the end of June compared to the same period in 2019.

Plan&Plan (PLPL3)

The general sales value (PSV) launched in 2Q22 grew 11.4% in the annual comparison, totaling R$ 394.1 million, according to an operational preview.

Net sales in the period increased 5.2% compared to the same quarter of 2021, to R$379.5 million.

Energias do Brasil (ENBR3)

Energias do Brasil (ENBR3) reported that the volume of energy distributed increased by 3.0% in the quarter, 2.2% at EDP São Paulo and 4.3% at EDP Espírito Santo. In the first half, the volume of energy distributed increased by 2.4% (1.5% at EDP SP and 3.8% at EDP ES).

Livetech da Bahia (LVTC3)

Total consolidated sales fell 4.6% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, to R$372.8 million.

American (AMER3)

Americanas announced the hiring of Fabiana Freire Oliver for the position of IR executive director. With more than 20 years of experience in the local and international financial market, Fabiana started her career at Citibank in New York as an equity analyst and for the last four years has worked at Santander.

Mater Dei (MATD3)

The Mater Dei hospital chain (MATD3) approved the company’s first share buyback program.

Up to 5.6 million common shares issued by the company may be acquired, or 6.94% of the total outstanding.

GPS Participations (GGPS3)

GPS Participações (GGPS3) completed the acquisition of Global Jobs. The operation, announced in April, was carried out through the subsidiary Top Service Serviços e Sistemas.

BMG Bank (BMGB4)

Shareholder João Annes Guimarães reduced his stake to 5.08% of ON shares, 8.95% of PN shares and 6.48% of total shares issued by the bank, after donation to heirs.

Businessman Frank Geyer Abubakir resigned as chairman of the company’s board of directors, a post he had held since 2005.

Bruno Uchino, founding partner of Essentia Partners, who was once a member of Unipar, is elected to assume the role.

Banrisul (BRSR6)

Banrisul (BRSR6) will start negotiations with unions to implement a voluntary termination program.

Oceana Investimentos decreased its participation from 5.59% to 5% in the common shares issued by the company, now holding 5.217 million shares of this type.

Fras-le (FRAS3)

Fras-le (FRAS3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the amount of R$23.816 million, corresponding to R$0.089195 gross per share. and will be credited from August 24, 2022 to the July 19 share base. The shares will be traded “ex-right to interest on equity” as of July 20, 2022.

