Euro falls below the dollar for the first time in 20 years

On Wednesday (13) the euro had a historic price, being traded for US$ 0.998

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

On Wednesday (13), for the first time in nearly 20 years, the euro fell below par against the dollar, according to the Reuters news agency. The drop below par came after the announcement of more consolidated US inflation data.

The euro is pressured by the possibility of the US Central Bank (Federal Reserve) raising interest rates. In addition to growing apprehension about the rising risks of recession in the eurozone.

As a result, the euro was traded at USD 0.998, down 0.4% on the day, the lowest level since December 2002. According to Reuters, the euro has lost more than 10% this year compared to dollar is on the rise.

Inflation

In June, U.S. consumer inflation rose as gasoline and food prices remained high, generating the highest annual rate in 40 years and consolidating estimates that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates by 0.75% point. percentage at the end of July.

Thus, in the 12 months through June, consumer prices grew 9.1%, from 8.6% in May. This is the biggest advance since November 1981.

In short, consumer prices are rising due to problems in global supply chains and hefty government tax incentives applied at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

Furthermore, the war in Ukraine caused a spike in global fuel and food prices, which worsened the situation.

Parity

Last Tuesday (12), for the first time since 2002, when it began to circulate, the euro reached parity with the dollar.

In short, the euro’s devaluation against the dollar has been growing due to concerns about a possible energy crisis, which could push Europe into a recession. In addition, the dollar continues to appreciate on forecasts that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates faster than expected.

According to experts, there are several factors that indicate that the pressure on the euro will continue.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Giulio Benzi / Shutterstock.com