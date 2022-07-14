European Space Agency announces end of mission to Mars with Russia | Science

loop Mission suspended due to war in Ukraine

The European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Tuesday (12) the end of cooperation with Russia in the ExoMars program to search for signs of life on the surface of Mars, suspended in recent months due to the war in Ukraine.

“The Council has instructed me to officially end the currently suspended cooperation with Roscosmos on the ExoMars Rover and Surface Platform mission,” ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher wrote on social media.

Aschbacher acknowledged that “the circumstances that led to the suspension of cooperation with Roscosmos – the war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions – continue to prevail.”

As a consequence, Council mandated me to officially terminate the currently suspended cooperation with Roscosmos on the ExoMars Rover and Surface Platform mission. New insights on the way forward with other partners will come at a media briefing on 20 July, details to come. — Josef Aschbacher (@AschbacherJosef) July 12, 2022

In a post on Twitter, the ESA representative informed that new information about cooperation with other partners will be released at a press conference on the 20th of July.

Roscosmos, for its part, said it has not yet received an official communication from the European Space Agency about its decision to stop cooperation on the ExoMars-2022 project and regrets the measure.

“It is a pity that for Europe the search for signs of life on Mars has turned out to be less important than the political ambitions of some individual European officials and countries,” the Russian note reads.

According to the Moscow agency, “Russia can implement its part of the ExoMars project at the national level or with the involvement of partners from friendly countries.”

The second part of the ExoMars mission, one of the most famous of the agencies, was scheduled to launch to Mars later this year.

