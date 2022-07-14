Ex-CIA Member Convicted of Mass Leaking Hacking Tools

One Former CIA programmer was found guilty this Wednesday (13)in federal court in New York, for leaking valuable hacking tools from the American intelligence agency for Wikileakstwo years after his judgment was overturned.





Joshua Schulte, 33, was working for the CIA’s elite hacking unit when secretly took the “Vault 7” tools used to break into computers and technology systems and, after leaving his job, he sent them to the anti-secrecy group.





O “Vault 7” was a collection of malware, viruses, trojans and malicious fragments which, once leaked, were available for use by foreign intelligence groups and hackers around the world. According to prosecutors, Schulte was a resentful employee who leaked the 8,761 documents to harm the agency.





“Schulte was aware that the side effect of his action could pose an extraordinary threat to this nation if made public,” said Attorney Damian Williams. The leak had “a devastating effect on our intelligence community, providing crucial information to those who want to harm us,” he said.









Schulte was suspicious when Wikileaks started publishing the secrets, but, in 2017, was only accused of having an extensive collection of child pornography on his computer. Charges for theft and transmission of national security information were later added.





In 2020, a jury convicted him on only minor charges. This Wednesday, a new jury convicted Schulte on eight counts under the Espionage Act and one of obstruction of justice. He still faces a separate lawsuit for child pornography.





The leak, which surprised the CIA in March 2017, has been cataloged as the most damaging classified material loss in the intelligence agency’s history.

