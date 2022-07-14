Ex-global is probed for A Fazenda 14. Know who

The LeoDias column discovered another name that was invited to join the cast of the fourteenth edition of A Fazenda, which has a premiere date scheduled for September 13th. It is an ex-global who has starred in several soap operas and recently returned to Brazil after a break away from the Tupiniquins soils.

We are talking about actor Jonatas Faro, who will be 35 years old in August. Newly arrived in Brazil and with a completely revamped look, the famous spent a six-month season in Canada. According to the sources in this column, he was probed by Record TV and has until the middle of next month to sign a contract with the Barra Funda station.

Jonathan Faro Jonathan FaroInstagram reproduction Jonathan Faro Jonathan FaroInstagram reproduction Jonathan Faro Jonathan FaroInstagram reproduction Jonathan Faro Jonathan FaroInstagram reproduction 0

Father of Guy, 11 years old, who is the result of the union he had with actress Danielle Winits, Jonatas started his artistic career in childhood as Samuca de Chiquititas. The actor who also participated in the soap operas Um Anjo Caiu do Céu (Globo, 2001), Insensato Coração (Globo, 2011) and Cheias de Charme in 2012, was far from the spotlight since he was part of the reality show Artista Completão (2014), on extinct Domingão do Faustão.

His last appearance on television took place on Record, in Jesus, in 2019, when he played the character Lucas in some episodes of the production. It is worth remembering that the actor had already been approached by the direction of the rural reality to participate in A Fazenda 9, but at the time he did not accept. It remains to be seen if now the gal will agree to become a pawn!

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.