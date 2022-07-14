False testimony sinks Rebeca in hearing

When Rebeca (Mariana Santos) starts something, it is almost impossible to convince her to give up. In face and courageshe is doing her best to transform the lives of Moa (Marcelo Serrado) in a complete disgrace, even if it is necessary to summon false witnesses for the hearing that will define the future guard of Chiquinho (Guilherme Tavares). The action, as is to be expected, will cause intense twists and may sink the stuntman’s ex-wife.

But, as we are talking about a soap opera, things will not be so simple for Moa, who will still get involved in several complicated situations until she finally triumphs in the story. Therefore, Rebeca’s victories will still be remarkable in the coming weeks, and her strategy to find witnesses in her favor will seem like a good idea to a certain extent.

Moa gets an interesting twist in the audience that will define Chiquinho’s guard. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Moa gets an interesting twist in the audience that will define Chiquinho’s guard. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

However, Moa will realize – perhaps a little late – that it is necessary to fight with all the legal weapons available to guarantee a minimal chance of victory in court against the expensive team of lawyers hired by his ex-wife. Penniless and with her career supported by her recent relationship with Andréa (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho), Moa will give her all to defeat Rebeca and take custody of Chiquinho, even if it is her last mission in life.

The audience to define the boy’s custody will still gather several electrifying moments in the seven o’clock soap, so stay connected to Diário 24 Horas to stay on top of everything that will happen.